Atlético de Madrid moves forward in signing Betis player, which worries Pellegrini

This summer's transfer market is defined by the need for deep changes in the squads of several LaLiga teams. One of the main protagonists of this movement is Atlético de Madrid, whose priority is to strengthen the midfield. In a scenario where opportunities are highly valued, the Colchonero club has set its sights on one of the players who has excelled the most at Real Betis this season, an operation that is causing concern in Pellegrini's camp.

Diego Pablo Simeone has been insisting for months on the need to find a reliable central midfielder. It is no secret that Atlético de Madrid needs strength, tactical intelligence, and consistency in that area of the field. The team has suffered from the lack of a dominant pivot, both in ball recovery and in building from the back, especially against top European opponents. The sporting management, led by Carlos Bucero, has made this signing an absolute priority, which has accelerated negotiations after the end of the season.

the Johnny Cardoso option

Meanwhile, in this context, MARCA has stated that the option most appealing to the Colchoneros is Johnny Cardoso. The American has delivered a splendid campaign in Betis's midfield, and Diego Pablo Simeone considers him his favorite choice for that role. Although he is not the only one.

So far, Enrique Cerezo and his team have stayed out of the operation, mainly out of respect for the Heliopolis club. Real Betis played the Conference League final this Wednesday, and they did not want to interfere. However, now that this date has passed, it is time to act.

tottenham, the only threat

Cardoso's signing is influenced by several contractual and market factors. The existence of a preference clause in favor of Tottenham worth 25 million euros sets the ceiling for negotiations. However, the player's desire to join Atlético favors the Madrid side, which could allow the operation to be adjusted to the interests of both parties. Betis's financial situation, which requires a major sale before June 30, could facilitate the agreement.

Meanwhile, also according to MARCA, Roro Riquelme's name has emerged as a possible bargaining chip, given Betis's interest in adding young talent with potential. Thus, Atlético could take advantage of this context to secure Cardoso's arrival on favorable terms, while also making progress on other fronts such as the signing of Álex Baena.