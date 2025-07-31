Neither Dro nor Rashford: Hansi Flick's new move shows a lot

Barcelona's Asian tour is serving as a thermometer to measure Hansi Flick's ideas for the 2025/2026 season. Every line-up, every substitution, and every tactical decision by the German coach is analyzed in detail by fans who are looking for answers after a summer full of uncertainties. In the friendly match against Seoul FC, one new development stands out above all: Dani Olmo is chosen to play as the attacking midfielder, pushing aside exciting alternatives like Fermín López, Gavi, Dro Fernández, and Marcus Rashford.

The bet on Dani Olmo as attacking midfielder and what it reveals about the project

In the previous match of the tour, against Vissel Kobe, the attacking midfielder position went to Fermín López, one of the footballers who experienced the most growth in the final stretch of last season. His numbers speak for themselves: three goals and one assist in the last five LaLiga matches. However, against Seoul FC, Flick chooses Dani Olmo as the main new feature in a line-up that already closely resembles what could be the starting eleven during the season.

The decision is not random. Olmo, last summer's star and versatile signing, arrives after a difficult year, marked by as many as three muscle injuries and more than 20 missed matches. In addition, the problems with his registration in LaLiga raised doubts about his integration into the team. However, Flick seems determined to give him the team's baton in a position where he can show his best version, linking up with Pedri and De Jong and providing runs into the box, vision, and the final pass.

Fermín López, Gavi, and the competition in midfield

Having Dani Olmo start as the attacking midfielder is not only a show of trust from the coach, but also a warning to others. Barça's midfield is more competitive than ever. Gavi is still recovering from his long-term injury, but his return will be another headache for Flick. Meanwhile, Fermín has just finished the season at a very high level, being key in the last matches and making it clear that he deserves minutes and a leading role.

This situation requires the coach to manage resources precisely, especially with a schedule full of matches and the need to fight for every title. Olmo's versatility and his ability to break lines can be decisive, but the competition will not allow him to relax. For now, the Terrassa native has provided an assist late in the first half, helping Barça make it 3-2 just before half-time.

Dro Fernández and Rashford: expectation and patience for the new sensations

The big revelation of the preseason, Pedro Fernández "Dro," and star signing Marcus Rashford, are once again starting from the bench. Flick chooses continuity and the experience of the most seasoned players, although both Dro and Rashford have already shown glimpses of their quality. The young academy player was a protagonist in the previous friendly and Rashford, with his movement and ability to break through defenses, looks set to be one of the main attacking assets throughout the season.

The fact that both are substitutes in Seoul indicates that the coach is looking to consolidate automatisms in the starting eleven, although it is likely that both will get minutes in the second half. For Flick, managing expectations and developing young talents will be key in building a competitive and ambitious Barça.