Barça's secret weapon for the attack: Deco makes a move

FC Barcelona doesn't rest even after major announcements. Marcus Rashford's arrival, one of the star moves of the summer, has caused excitement among the fans and renewed trust in Hansi Flick's project. However, the technical department led by Deco keeps working to anticipate any possible unexpected changes in the squad. The priority remains to strengthen the attack with different and versatile profiles, especially given the possibility of significant departures in the coming weeks.

The Premier League, as every summer, is the epicenter of rumors and multi-million moves. The financial muscle of English clubs allows them to set the pace, but it also opens the door to opportunities for teams like Barça. For instance, Chelsea is about to finalize two high-profile signings for their forward line: Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. The arrival of these two strikers pushes Nico Jackson, a 24-year-old Senegalese striker, into the background, and he could look for playing time away from Stamford Bridge.

Nico Jackson: experience in LaLiga and a profile suited to the blaugrana play style

Nico Jackson isn't a stranger to Spanish fans. After his time at Villarreal, the striker showed his ability to adapt to LaLiga soccer. His speed, power, and versatility made him one of the sensations of the league before making the leap to the Premier League. At Chelsea, Jackson has alternated between starting and coming off the bench. Under the direction of Enzo Maresca and previously Mauricio Pochettino, he scored important goals and delivered decisive performances, although fierce competition in London has limited his continuity.

| @VillarrealCF

Now, the situation is changing dramatically. Chelsea's new signings leave him without a leading role and, according to information from Caught Offside, Barcelona would be considering an affordable transfer. The idea would be to bring in Jackson as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski, who has one year left on his contract and could even leave now, as he's strongly linked to a possible move to Saudi Arabia. The deal would allow Barça to have a young striker, with room for improvement and already adapted to the demands of Spanish soccer.

Future strategy

The formula Barça is proposing for Jackson wouldn't be an immediate signing for the starting line-up. Deco and Hansi Flick's plan is for the Senegalese to learn and compete this season alongside Lewandowski, taking on a learning and adaptation role. That, of course, is if the Pole doesn't leave for Saudi Arabia this summer. Robert's experience, as one of the top scorers of the last decade, could be the ideal complement to refine Jackson's potential.

The club, despite Joan Laporta's statements assuring that no more signings are expected, doesn't want to lose sight of any option that could strengthen the squad in the medium term. Jackson, with his youth and ability to move across the entire front line, could be the perfect replacement for a Barça that has already shown in other summers that they know how to reinvent themselves.

An open transfer market and Barça keeping an eye on moves

Barça faces August with the squad practically set, but last-minute moves can change the outlook at any moment. With the forward market especially active and the constant threat of offers from Saudi Arabia for Lewandowski, Deco prefers to anticipate any unforeseen events. Jackson is the dark horse who could surprise everyone and give a boost in quality to the culé attack.

The blaugrana fans, meanwhile, are waiting for more news and don't rule out a summer with more surprises. The club, which has already excited fans with Rashford's signing, keeps their eyes on the opportunities offered by English soccer. Follow Barça's transfer news and don't miss any details about the movement of pieces in the summer market.