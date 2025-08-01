The three-letter name of Alexia Putellas's mother: this is how she helps her after her breakup

Alexia Putellas's recent breakup has been one of the most talked-about stories in celebrity news. Behind the strong image the footballer projects, there is an intimate space of emotional support that is now taking on greater importance: her mother.

The outcome after the Euro Cup: the end of emotional support

In the middle of the Euro Cup, while the Spanish national team faced the final against England, it became clear that Alexia didn't have the support of a partner by her side. It was confirmed that Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos had ended their relationship.

The breakup reportedly happened just a week ago, as reported by Javi Hoyos. He stated that there weren't any third parties involved, but rather that the geographic distance between Madrid and Barcelona had become insurmountable.

Although neither party has made any official statements, it was noticed that Alexia stopped following Olga on Instagram. This reinforced speculation about a definitive separation after about three years together.

The mother's role: an emotional refuge

Without the warmth of a romantic partner, Alexia has found comfort in her mother Eli Segura's embrace. She has also felt warmth, from afar, from her sister Alba, who lives in Medellín, Colombia. When the family reunited in Catalonia, they didn't celebrate a trophy, but rather their mother's 54th birthday (54 years old).

On Instagram, a tender moment was shared: Eli blows out the candles on a cake with a "54" next to Alexia, who kisses her on the forehead. Alba appears on a video call, joining in from the other side of the world. That family gesture symbolizes the unconditional support Alexia has had during this difficult time.

A very painful breakup

The couple had kept their private life discreet. Two summers ago, they were seen together in Ibiza, photographed by a paparazzo who visually confirmed their relationship. Throughout their relationship, they faced ups and downs, but there were always signs that proved their bond. Until silence and distance began to weigh on the relationship.

This difficult period has brought Alexia even closer to her family. The focus has been on the strength of her bond with her mother. A few days ago, they celebrated Eli's birthday, an intimate but meaningful event in the midst of the emotional aftermath of the Euro Cup. The family narrative has revealed Alexia's most human side: without a partner, but with her mother.

What is clear is that Alexia Putellas, after breaking up with Olga Ríos, has found emotional support in her mother Eli Segura. The distance between Madrid and Barcelona and the discretion kept by the couple have been key factors in this breakup.