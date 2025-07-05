Antonio Hidalgo isn't coming alone: Dépor are working on the free signing of a former Huesca player

Deportivo's sporting management is outlining a firm plan to secure the squad before the start of preseason. After the addition of Lucas Noubi, strengthening the defensive core, Antonio Hidalgo's coaching staff is now focusing on the left flank. The standout name on the list is a left-back with offensive skills and experience in the Second Division, available as a free agent after his time at Huesca.

Hidalgo's system matches the candidate's strengths. A full-back who breaks lines, understands offensive soccer, and combines work rate with solidity at the back. The goal of the Coruña board would fit perfectly as a partner for a winger or in a wide position, taking advantage of crosses, through balls, and defensive support.

Antonio Hidalgo bets on the left flank

Ignasi Vilarrasa, 25 years old and trained at La Masia, has been a regular at Huesca over the last three seasons, where he played 44 matches in the 2024‑25 season, with 3,356 min. (3,356 minutes), one goal, and eight assists in the Second Division.

The figure of eight assists stands out, showing his ability to join the attack and create danger from the wing.

His numbers reflect great performance per 90 min.: 0.22 assists, 1.5 key passes, and a 77.6% passing accuracy.

In addition, he averages 1.01 defensive duels, 0.56 interceptions, and 2.71 clearances per match, a balanced contribution between defense and attack.

His sending off (one red card) in 41 matches is anecdotal; he has accumulated only five cards, showing correct and competitive behavior.

Dépor spots an opportunity

According to Marca, Dépor are in advanced negotiations to finalize his signing on a free transfer. Vilarrasa's free agent status and his knowledge of the Second Division's idiosyncrasies make the club see him as a smart and economical reinforcement, ideal to keep Hidalgo's project going alongside Noubi.

A return to Huesca is complicated. The club offered him a contract extension, but the parties haven't reached an agreement. Vilarrasa feels comfortable at El Alcoraz, but he is also considering the possibility of taking a step forward and taking on new challenges, such as the one proposed by Dépor.

A tactical profile that strengthens the project

With his arrival, Deportivo would gain tactical versatility. An attacking full-back who can play as an inside midfielder, provide width, and keep transitions organized. Vilarrasa is coming to add freshness, competitiveness, and stamina, qualities Dépor are looking for in their rebuilding process.

It remains to be seen whether both reinforcements will arrive in time for preseason, but the fans are praising the planning: young players with potential and tactical gaps well covered.