Misfortunes never come alone: Luis Díaz also betrays Barça

In soccer, there are summers that become complicated at times. FC Barcelona has gone in a matter of days from dreaming about signing Nico Williams to seeing another one of their top priorities slip away: Luis Díaz. What seemed like a window of opportunity to sign the Colombian has turned into a new blow for the club's sports planning, just when the Barça fans needed good news the most.

Barça had set their sights on Luis Díaz as their main alternative to strengthen the left wing, especially after Nico Williams's rejection. The Colombian was actually the first choice of the sports management before Nico himself offered and monopolized all the efforts of the Catalan club. The Colombian, on several occasions, has confessed that his dream is to play for Barça and that he saw himself one day at Camp Nou. His arrival seemed easier than current circumstances suggest, especially after Liverpool's multi-million signing of Florian Wirtz, which threatened to reduce the Colombian's minutes at Anfield.

However, the reality of the market is different. Bayern Munich, in need of an striker due to Musiala's serious injury, has sped up negotiations and, according to the prestigious newspaper Bild, has already reached a verbal agreement with Luis Díaz for his contract terms. Although Díaz himself prioritized Barça, the German club has seen him as the immediate solution to their problems on the wing and is willing to go all out to complete the transfer. This move puts the Colombian much closer to the Bundesliga than to LaLiga, which would be another disappointment for Barça fans.

| Liverpool FC

A signing that becomes complicated because of Liverpool and the English market

Unlike the Nico Williams case, where there was a clear release clause, the transfer of Luis Díaz is far from simple. Liverpool is not obligated to negotiate and is also not willing to make his departure easy. The starting price is around €80 million, an amount well above the €62 million that Nico Williams would have cost, and a figure that seems almost impossible for Barça's finances after several seasons of adjustments and sales.

Liverpool itself has recently invested €150 million in Florian Wirtz, aiming for an offensive restructuring that could leave Díaz with less prominence. At the same time, the British know they can cash in and are willing to listen to offers, though always under their own terms. To make matters worse, the Colombian has a contract until 2027, which gives the English side room to negotiate calmly and without haste. In addition, after Diogo Jota's fateful accident, they now have one less player in the attacking area.

Bayern and Barça, old rivals in the winger market

The scenario is dangerously reminiscent of what happened just a few weeks ago. Both Bayern and Barça have been in the race for Nico Williams, who ultimately chose to renew with Athletic Club until 2035, closing off any possibility of leaving. Now, the two European giants cross paths again for the signing of Luis Díaz, although Bayern seems to have a clear advantage, not only because of the verbal agreement but also because of the urgency created by Musiala's injury in the German setup.

Deco and Hansi Flick considered Díaz the ideal reinforcement to complement the attacking trio, especially because of his speed, dribbling, and ability to adapt to different offensive positions. But the competition from Bayern and Liverpool's demands could once again leave Barça without their main target.