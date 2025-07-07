Inter Miami seek new partner for Messi: They're targeting an Atlético player, €25M

The atmosphere at Inter Miami is marked by a mix of ambition and pressure after their participation in the Club World Cup. The Florida club, which has experienced a leap in quality in recent months, knows that in order to take the next step in MLS, they need to strengthen the squad. In this context, the focus is on reinforcing the playmaking and ball circulation area, where the needs are becoming increasingly evident given the demanding schedule ahead.

In recent hours, the name of an Argentine midfielder has shaken up the transfer market. According to journalist Ekrom Konur, Inter Miami are already working on signing Rodrigo De Paul, a footballer from Atlético de Madrid and one of Messi's closest friends both on and off the field. The process would be led by Jorge Mas, the club's owner, who would have taken the initiative to contact the player's entourage to find out about his availability.

This move could mean a leap in quality for the American team's midfield. De Paul is a world champion with Argentina and has international experience that would fit perfectly into Inter Miami's system, especially after recent comments from coach Javier Mascherano demanding reinforcements to raise the team's level. The reality, however, is that Atlético de Madrid wouldn't let him leave at any price, setting the figure at around €25 million and reminding everyone that the player's contract remains valid until 2026.

De Paul's role at Atlético and the fans' perception

This season, Rodrigo De Paul hasn't reached the level that was desired at Atlético de Madrid. Although he remains a beloved figure among the "colchonera" fans, many believe he no longer has the level to be a starter in a team that aims to compete for everything. His departure, therefore, wouldn't be seen as a drama, especially if the club secures good financial compensation.

At 31 years old, De Paul has proved to be a versatile footballer, capable of adapting to different systems and roles. That makes him attractive to a club like Inter Miami, which seeks not only quality but also experience in key matches. In addition, the personal and sporting harmony with Messi is a factor that works in favor of the move: both have shared a locker room 62 times with the Argentine national team, consolidating a tactical and emotional connection that could be essential for the group.

Inter Miami's needs and the pressure of the schedule

After a good performance in the Club World Cup—where the team advanced past the group stage against rivals such as Al Ahly, Palmeiras, and Porto, but fell to PSG in the round of 16—Inter Miami have turned their attention to MLS with the goal of climbing the standings. Currently, the Florida side have 32 points in 17 matches. However, they have four fewer games played than the rest of the competitors and are 10 points behind the leaders.

The lack of reinforcements has been a topic of debate. Mascherano, in a press conference, was clear in stating that the club hasn't been able to bring in the players he considered necessary. In this scenario, De Paul's arrival could mean not only a leap in quality, but also a clear message to the rest of the league: Inter Miami are willing to fight for everything and surround Messi with the best possible partners.