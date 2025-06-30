Mexican league wants to fish at Sporting de Gijón

Sporting de Gijón is moving quickly at the start of the summer. The Asturian club has decided to make a strong bet on César Gelabert, one of the most desired footballers on the market and who, after a season on loan at El Molinón, has convinced both the sporting management and Asier Garitano. The attacking midfielder, trained in Real Madrid's youth academy and belonging to Toulouse, has experienced a year of breakthrough in LaLiga Hypermotion, and his name has appeared on the agendas of clubs in Spain and abroad, including tempting offers from Liga MX.

The Palencia-born footballer, who arrived on loan last season, has played 39 official matches wearing the red-and-white jersey, scoring six goals and providing two assists. However, beyond the numbers, his real impact has been felt in the decisive stretch of the championship, where he took on responsibility and became Sporting's most influential player in the final third of the league.

Doubts about his continuity have continued to hover over El Molinón. The loan contract included a purchase option of €2 million (2 million euros) that Sporting could activate before the end of June. Although the red-and-white club has made a significant financial outlay at the start of this summer—after also acquiring Jonathan Dubasin for €1.5 million (1.5 million euros)—the bet on Gelabert was considered a priority in Mareo's offices.

| Sporting de Gijón

The market hasn't been oblivious to the attacking midfielder's progress. Clubs from Mexico had shown interest in the footballer and were willing to make a significant investment to convince both the player and Toulouse. Granada was also mentioned as a possible destination, although in the end, Sporting was the first to make a move. According to sources close to Gijón, such as the outlet Killer Asturias, the Asturian club has sped up all procedures and is about to finalize the deal for Gelabert to wear the red-and-white jersey until 2028.

Garitano's trust and the player's key role in the new Sporting

The coaching change midway through the season was the turning point for César Gelabert. Asier Garitano gave him more freedom, placing him as an attacking midfielder and handing him the team's creative reins. Under the Basque coach's leadership, Gelabert has been decisive, participating in most of the goals that have allowed Sporting to move away from the lower zone and dream of greater heights in the next campaign. "He has talent and I thought I could help him show it," Garitano said at a press conference, reflecting the value he places on him in his future project.

The club, aware that keeping Gelabert was key for the stability and ambition of the new Sporting, didn't want to wait until the final stretch of the deadline and decided to pay the purchase clause immediately. This move strengthens the foundation of a team that aims to be a protagonist in the next Liga Hypermotion and puts an end to any attempt to lure him away to Mexican soccer or to other Spanish clubs.

| Twitter

An investment that shapes the rest of the summer planning

With the investment made in Gelabert and Dubasin, Sporting's room for maneuver to strengthen other positions is reduced. The summer shopping list includes the arrival of several reinforcements in defense, a central midfielder, an striker, and a winger, although the financial effort made in signing the attacking midfielder forces the sporting management to be more precise in the coming weeks.

At 23 years old, Gelabert now faces a greater challenge: becoming the absolute reference point of a project that bets on young talent and sustained growth. With his future already defined, Sporting sends a clear message to both their rivals and the market: their most valuable pieces are not up for grabs. Mexican soccer will have to keep looking elsewhere.