Messi's anger with Lamine Yamal: He's been bothered that...

The history of soccer is full of parallels and comparisons between generations. At FC Barcelona, every time a dazzling young talent emerges, memories of legends become part of the debate. In recent weeks, that media pressure has increased around Lamine Yamal, the young prodigy who has amazed both fans and outsiders with his performances and who is preparing to wear Barça's number "10" jersey.

A curious detail that many fans have overlooked is that, while most were celebrating Yamal's leap to Leo Messi's legendary number, the player himself has also wanted to pay tribute to another Argentine legend. Just yesterday, Lamine shared an image of Diego Armando Maradona on his social media, thus fueling rumors of a possible rift between Leo and Lamine.

Messi's discontent according to Jota Jordi: the uncomfortable comparison

The debate erupted last night on the set of El Chiringuito. Jota Jordi, a regular contributor, made a remark that quickly went viral. According to him, Leo Messi's circle is not entirely comfortable with the ongoing comparisons between the Argentine star and Lamine Yamal.

| @SEFutbol

"Lamine isn't bothered by being compared to Messi. He has always said that Messi is the best player in history and that he's going to make his own history. In other words, it has never bothered him. My question is, and I'll leave it open for everyone to interpret as they wish, whether Messi and his circle have been bothered by this comparison and whether they've made any move to let Lamine know that it bothered them. That's all I can say," Jota Jordi pointed out live.

These statements have ignited the debate on social media, where many fans are speculating about the relationship between the two players and the possible anger from Messi. Comparisons are inevitable when it comes to Barça's most iconic number, but it seems that Messi himself prefers that each player follow his own path, without being permanently under the shadow of his legacy.

Social media, the "unfollow," and a gesture that doesn't go unnoticed

Beyond what happens on the field, modern soccer is also played on social media. Just a few days ago, several users noticed that Lamine Yamal had stopped following Leo Messi on Instagram. This move hasn't gone unnoticed, since the culé community is very active when it comes to spotting these small digital details.

It's not clear whether this "unfollow" is directly related to the supposed discomfort in Messi's circle, or if it simply stems from the fact that Messi never followed Lamine back when he decided to follow him. The debate has intensified, and while some believe it's just a simple social media anecdote, others interpret it as a sign of distance between the two stars.

This exchange of gestures and signals adds another chapter to a relationship that, until now, had been marked by respect. Lamine has always publicly acknowledged his admiration for Messi, but the young man has also made it clear that he wants to forge his own destiny, without living permanently under the spotlight of comparison.