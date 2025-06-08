Mbappé doesn't hold back, his favorite for the Ballon d'Or: 'I choose...'

The Ballon d'Or never leaves anyone indifferent. The season is reaching its hottest point and debates are flooding social media. There are big names in the race and, as every year, the words of the stars can tip the balance. This time, the news has come from the French national team's training camp. A prominent voice has given their opinion on who deserves the most prestigious trophy in world soccer.

France seek to end the season with dignity

The French national team face the third-place match of the Nations League against Germany after a tough defeat to Spain. This is not the desired scenario for Deschamps's side, who arrived at the event with high expectations. However, injuries and a lack of accuracy have weighed on the team. Ousmane Dembélé, one of PSG's top figures and one of the stars of the European season, has also been affected. His muscle injury rules him out of the last matches and puts his presence in the Club World Cup in doubt.

In this context, Kylian Mbappé, captain of Les Bleus and Real Madrid player, has given an interview that has ignited the soccer debate.

Mbappé speaks out: "Between Lamine Yamal and Dembélé, I choose Ousmane"

The cameras of Telefoot caught Mbappé before the match against Germany. The French striker did not dodge the question. He made his support for his teammate clear: "I'll always support my brother Ousmane. Between Lamine Yamal and Dembélé, I choose Ousmane, easily. There's no debate, we've supported each other for many years."

The statements quickly went viral. In the French community, many were expecting this support. Dembélé is the big favorite for many, especially after winning the treble with PSG. He has been decisive, scoring important goals and leading the Parisian attack alongside Kolo Muani and Barcola. Mbappé's opinion reinforces that perception and sends a message to the other candidates.

Statistics and trophies: the battle is even

The data are clear. Ousmane Dembélé has had a spectacular season at PSG. He has scored 33 goals, provided 15 assists, and lifted 4 trophies: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Champions League, and Super Cup. A campaign to remember.

Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has made an impact on European soccer. He has 18 goals and 25 assists with Barça, and he has been decisive in key matches. He has won 3 domestic trophies with Flick's team: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup. In addition, his performance in the Nations League semifinal against France, with a brace, has boosted his candidacy.

The comparison is on the table. Dembélé leads in goals and trophies. Lamine stands out in assists and youth. The race is wide open and the outcome will depend on the last matches of the season.

Mbappé? The top scorer who wants to join the race

Kylian Mbappé can't be forgotten. His name remains present in all the predictions. The striker has swapped Paris for Madrid and, although he hasn't won major collective trophies this season, he has been LaLiga's top scorer and European Golden Boot with more than 40 goals. His consistency is astonishing, but the failure in the Nations League reduces his chances.

If Real Madrid manage to win the Club World Cup and Mbappé delivers a stellar performance, he could reopen the debate. The schedule still holds surprises and any twist could be decisive in the race for the Ballon d'Or.