Corberán approves it, one of Valencia's rising stars goes out on loan: his new team

The season in LaLiga SmartBank continues to bring strategic moves among Second Division teams. At a time when the development of young footballers is becoming key for clubs' futures, academy players seeking their place in the elite find loan spells to be a golden opportunity to gain minutes and experience. This is reflected in the case of one of the young prospects Valencia brought in last summer to strengthen their reserve team and who, after a year of adaptation, is now preparing to face a new challenge away from Mestalla.

Valencia CF has, in recent seasons, chosen to strengthen their youth structure and give opportunities to young players with potential. This model, driven by the need to adjust spending and trust emerging talent, has allowed some footballers to make the leap to the first team. This is the case of Ro Abajas, a 22-year-old left-back from Madrid, signed from Leganés last summer for the reserve team but who quickly entered Rubén Baraja's plans.

During the first part of the season, Abajas was regularly drafted to the first team in LaLiga, reflecting the coaching staff's trust in his qualities. He made his debut on matchday 10 against UD Las Palmas, where he started and played 66 minutes on the field. Despite a solid performance and signs of personality, competition with established players like Gayà and Jesús Vázquez has limited his opportunities in the elite, forcing him to seek continuity in the Segunda Federación with the reserve team led by Miguel Ángel Angulo.

| VCF

Ro Abajas's development this season has been progressive. With Valencia Mestalla, he has played a total of 23 matches, showing consistency and versatility in defense. Although he hasn't been drafted to the first team since matchday 12, his contribution has been key for the reserve team to fight for promotion to Primera RFEF, competing at a high level and consolidating his profile as a full-back with great stamina and a strong left foot.

The defender, who signed a contract until June 2026, has stood out for his tactical discipline, ability to get forward, and defensive reliability, qualities that have attracted the attention of clubs in higher divisions. The decision to seek a loan move responds to the need to gain quality minutes and keep growing in a competitive environment, given that the first team has undisputed starters in his position. However, considering he only has one year left on his contract, Valencia will have to decide carefully what to do with him.

Huesca, the ideal destination for his development

The news of his imminent loan was first reported by journalist Ángel García ("Cazurreando"), who has confirmed SD Huesca's interest in signing Ro Abajas as a possible replacement for Ignasi Vilarrasa, a left-back who has played over 100 matches with the blaugranas and whose future is uncertain due to contract issues and interest from First Division teams.

In Huesca, they value the arrival of a young and ambitious profile to fill a key position. Abajas's experience in Segunda Federación and his debut in the top flight give him added value to compete in a demanding division like the Second Division. In addition, under the guidance of a coach who knows how to develop young talent, the Madrid-born defender will have the chance to settle in, adapt to a higher level, and show that he's ready to return to Valencia with greater maturity and experience.