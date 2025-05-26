Matteo Moretto confirms it, blow for Barça: Fàbregas takes away a Barça desire

European soccer is experiencing a moment where ambitious projects and strategic signings make the difference. Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, has demonstrated a recruitment policy very focused on young Spanish talent and seems willing to sign one of the most sought-after names in national soccer.

In Serie A, Como is consolidating a very clear roadmap: seeking quality players in Spain. The focus on players who have stood out in LaLiga Hypermotion is no coincidence. The Italian club already surprised last summer with the arrival of Sergi Roberto and the signing of the promising Assane Diao, and now they want to go a step further. The goal is to build a competitive team to avoid struggling in the top Italian category and, additionally, to bet on young players with international projection.

Yeremay Hernández, the new jewel of Spanish soccer

One of the big names in the market is Yeremay Hernández. The Canary Islands winger has been one of the sensations of Deportivo de La Coruña in the Second Division. His numbers this season speak for themselves: 37 matches played, 15 goals, and 5 assists, according to the official competition figures. His influence in Dépor's offensive play has been key both in promotion and in staying in the category.

Yeremay has also been an under-21 international, which highlights his potential and the interest he generates in the European scene. It's no coincidence that Juventus inquired about him in previous weeks, although ultimately it is Como who is closer to securing his signing.

The signing, in the final phase according to Matteo Moretto

The journalist specialized in signings, Matteo Moretto, has been very clear in recent hours. Through his Twitter profile, he stated: "Como is finalizing the details of Yeremay Hernández's contract. The signing is on the right track."

The Spanish coach himself has not hidden his interest. Before the match against Inter, Fàbregas acknowledged: "We are following Yeremay, yes... he is an excellent player." A strong statement that makes it clear that the signing is not mere speculation.

The setback for Barça and Como's bet

For months, the Catalan press has speculated about Barça's interest in Yeremay. Some reports claimed that the blaugrana technical secretariat had set their sights on the winger, although there was never a formal offer or advanced negotiations. Even so, the departure of a talent followed by Barça is a blow in the market, especially because the Catalan club seeks to renew its offensive line with young and standout players.

For Como, on the other hand, the arrival of Yeremay Hernández would be another example of their new model. The club has demonstrated economic solvency and a great ability to convince high-level players. In fact, they are willing to pay the 30 million euros of his release clause, a significant figure that underscores the Lombards' ambition.