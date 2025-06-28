Manuel Pellegrini picks a former Barça player for the full-back position: happiness at Levante UD

Betis are working tirelessly to define their squad for a season in which they want to consolidate their European project and keep their competitive edge in LaLiga. With Youssouf Sabaly's departure and the search for reliable solutions for the right-back position, the sporting management has moved quickly to strengthen one of the team's most sensitive positions. Although Emerson Royal remains the number one option, Marc Pubill's name has burst onto the verdiblanco agenda and is causing moves that affect several Spanish clubs.

Negotiations for Emerson Royal are progressing, and his agent was seen this Thursday at the Benito Villamarín offices, which shows the clear interest in bringing back the Brazilian right-back from AC Milan. However, Betis keep other options open in case the deal doesn't go through or even look to strengthen both flanks if the opportunity arises. This is where Marc Pubill comes into play, right-back for UD Almería and former Barça player, who has been on Betis's radar for weeks as the main alternative, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Marc Pubill, at 22 years old, is one of the young full-backs with the most potential in Spanish soccer. Raised in the youth academies of Manresa, Espanyol, Levante UD, and FC Barcelona, he has already made a name for himself in LaLiga and has shown defensive reliability, physical range, and the ability to join the attack. The possibility of him joining Heliopolis excites Pellegrini's coaching staff, who value his versatility and his recent experience with the under-21 national team, where he has established himself as a starter.

Levante UD, awaiting the deal: 25% of a future sale could save a budget

One of the big beneficiaries of a possible transfer of Pubill to Betis would be Levante UD. The granota club, which sold Pubill to Almería in 2023 for about five million euros, kept 25% of the player's economic rights. This means that if Betis close the deal for an amount higher than that, Levante would receive a significant sum that would be a real lifeline for their finances.

The Valencian club has achieved promotion to Primera División and faces a new season in LaLiga with the intention that it will not be a fleeting one. For that, obviously, good signings will be needed and any financial injection is welcome.

Pubill, a profile that fits Pellegrini's new Betis

For Manuel Pellegrini, having a reliable right-back is vital to give the team balance, especially after Sabaly's departure and Bellerín's contract situation. Pubill is known for his imposing physique (6 ft. 3 in.[1.90 meters]), range, and good foot for crossing from the wing. In addition, he has shown discipline in defense and effectiveness in transitions, something essential in the Chilean coach's offensive scheme.

The fact that he has been an under-21 international and has won Olympic gold with Spain speaks to his competitive character and experience despite his youth. Pubill is looking for a step up in quality after his experience at Almería, and Betis appears to be the ideal destination to take that step.