Almeyda's first request: Sevilla target a forward playing in the Club World Cup

Sevilla faces a summer full of uncertainties regarding their squad. After a season marked by inconsistency, the spotlight is now on the transfer market, where the sporting management is working to meet Matías Almeyda's initial requests. The new Argentine coach has arrived intending to turn the team around, especially on the wings, one of the areas where the most changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Among the names strongly linked to strengthening the attack, Exequiel Zeballos stands out. The young Boca Juniors striker had traveled to the US to play in the Club World Cup, but Boca's early elimination abruptly ended their aspirations in the tournament.

His time in the competition was eventful: He started as a substitute in the first two matches, coming on only in the final minutes. It was in the third game when he got the chance to start, although he was only able to play for twenty-five minutes (25 min) before being substituted due to injury.

Sevilla is closely monitoring the situation. According to specialist Gianluca Di Marzio, Almeyda has put his name on the table to cover the possible departure of players like Juanlu Sánchez or Dodi Lukébakio. Zeballos's profile, quick and direct, fits with the idea of revitalizing a right wing that could lose key pieces this summer.

Boca Juniors and zeballos's current situation: market opportunity?

Zeballos, known as "El Changuito," is a talented footballer who hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter at Boca Juniors. Despite his young age, he has been with the first team for some time and has participated in most matches of the Argentine tournament, although his prominence has been declining. During the last league championship, he scored one goal and provided one assist in fifteen matches (15), in addition to playing minutes in the cup tournament and in the play-offs for the title.

His lack of continuity, combined with the pressure from the fans—who haven't hesitated to criticize his recent performances—fuels the possibility that the winger may decide to seek a new destination in Europe. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors has already rejected offers of around nine million euros, mainly from Arab soccer, and keeps a release clause close to thirteen million (13 million).

Zeballos's contract with Boca runs until December 2026, but the club could be willing to negotiate if a convincing proposal arrives.

zeballos's style and what almeyda is looking for on the right wing

Sevilla's new coach has made it clear that he wants to strengthen the attack with players who bring imbalance and speed. Zeballos, an international at youth levels with Argentina and South American U-15 and U-17 champion, fits that profile thanks to his ability to break through and seek one-on-one situations. His technical skills, combined with his youth and hunger for minutes, could make him an interesting bet for LaLiga.

Tactically, Zeballos can play on both wings and even adapt to more central positions, which would give Almeyda's system versatility. However, the main challenge will be his ability to adapt to the pace and demands of Spanish soccer, after a period marked by inconsistency and media pressure in Argentina.