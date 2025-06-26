Míchel gives the OK: Girona want to fish at PSG

Soccer doesn't rest in summer, and in Girona there's an atmosphere of ambition from a club seeking to establish itself among Spain's elite. After a historic yet challenging season, the team led by Míchel is preparing for its next leap in quality. The goal is clear: to improve every line on the field with reinforcements that will raise internal competitiveness and bring back the European dream. In this context, one of the positions generating the most headlines is the goalkeeper spot.

Arnau Tenas, from Paris to Montilivi: a move that excites

Arnau Tenas's name is back in the Spanish market spotlight. Trained at La Masia, the Catalan goalkeeper made the move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 looking for a chance to grow away from FC Barcelona. However, his path in Paris hasn't been easy. Fierce competition with Donnarumma, the arrival of the promising Safonov, and the usual overbooking in the squad have limited his minutes. In fact, he played only one match in Ligue 1 this season, although he delivered an outstanding performance against Montpellier, including an assist.

Tenas, known for his agility and footwork, has shown that he can contribute a lot to any team that gives him continuity. His profile fits perfectly with Míchel's footballing philosophy, a coach who demands that the goalkeeper play a key role in building from the back. Girona's interest is real and has been confirmed by sources close to the club and by journalists such as Arnau Pou from RTVE. The proposal from the Montilivi club is attractive to the player, who is seeking stability and regular playing time after a year with few minutes in Paris.

Girona's goal: between renewal and internal competition

Tenas's arrival would open a new scenario in Girona's goal. Currently, Paulo Gazzaniga is the starting goalkeeper and has a contract until 2027. His performance last season was one of the keys to the team's success. In addition, the club has Juan Carlos, who is expected to renew, and has brought in young Vladyslav Krapyvtsov as a bet for the future.

This possible signing would raise the competition in a crucial position. Tenas would bring youth, potential, and significant experience accumulated in Spain's youth national teams and top-level clubs. In addition, his ability to play with his feet and participate in building from the back adds value to the associative style of soccer promoted by the coaching staff. Míchel would thus have multiple options to manage a demanding season, with challenges in LaLiga and European competitions.

Market competition and the player's expectations

Although Girona is the club that has shown the most interest, Tenas is also considering other offers both inside and outside Spain. The goalkeeper, whose contract with PSG runs until 2026, is looking for a project where he can be a key player. Girona's sporting management, aware that the goalkeeper market is especially dynamic, wants to close a signing as soon as possible that could make a difference.

In this scenario, managing the locker room will be key. Keeping a balance between Gazzaniga's experience, Juan Carlos's reliability, and Tenas's potential will be one of the main challenges for Míchel. Everything suggests that competition will be at its highest and that every mistake or success between the posts could tip the balance throughout the season.