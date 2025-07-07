Manu Fajardo, getting to work: Betis have found Johnny Cardoso's replacement

The transfer market is moving at full speed and Real Betis is facing a crucial crossroads after the imminent departure of one of their midfield pillars. With the deal with Atleti for Johnny Cardoso finalized and awaiting official confirmation, the sporting management led by Manu Fajardo has activated all their resources so the club doesn't lose competitive strength in a season expected to be demanding both in LaLiga and in Europe.

Planning in Heliópolis leaves no room for improvisation. The goal is for the replacement to be present from the start of preseason, integrating into Pellegrini's system and adapting to the group as soon as possible. This is a strategy marked by urgency, but also by precision, since the Verdiblanco decision-makers want to ensure that the arrival represents a step up in quality and not just a temporary solution.

An international casting to strengthen the midfield

The offices at Benito Villamarín haven't stopped in recent days. Manu Fajardo, aware of the importance of making the right choice, has drawn up a shortlist of candidates with different profiles and backgrounds. According to reports from Italy and local media such as Diario de Sevilla, the name that has gained the most momentum is Rolando Mandragora, a 28-year-old Neapolitan midfielder who plays for Fiorentina.

| FootItalia

As these sources indicate, Betis has put two financial offers on the table, the latest reaching €6 million plus add-ons. However, Fiorentina, now coached by Stefano Pioli, hasn't budged and keeps their valuation at around €12 million. Despite this, the feeling in Mandragora's camp is positive, and the footballer himself would welcome the start of a new chapter in LaLiga.

This operation has a strategic nuance, since the Viola club is also closely monitoring Morten Frendrup, another holding midfielder on Betis's radar, which could speed up Mandragora's move to Sevilla. Betis is also keeping an eye on Telasco Segovia, a young Venezuelan talent from Inter Miami. At just 22 years old and with international experience, Segovia fits the profile of a future investment, capable of bringing freshness and potential for increased value. Betis has already sent scouts to watch him live and his camp isn't ruling out a step up in quality to European soccer.

Another option considered by Fajardo is Enzo Barrenechea, an Argentine midfielder who belongs to Aston Villa and has shined on loan at Valencia. His youth and versatility make him an interesting asset for a squad seeking balance and muscle in midfield.

Betis's strategy for a summer of change and ambition

With the calendar already set for the first preseason friendlies, the urgency to finalize Cardoso's replacement is at its peak. Pellegrini wants to have the new holding midfielder as soon as possible to adjust mechanisms and keep the team's competitive identity, which has been key in recent years.

Manu Fajardo's management reflects a commitment to players with international profiles, experience in demanding leagues, and the ability to deliver immediate results. At the same time, the focus is on the future, without ruling out deals that would allow Betis to generate capital gains and consolidate a sustainable model in the transfer market.

The harmony with agents and the willingness of the footballers will be decisive in negotiations that promise high emotions in the coming days. The club knows that every move in the market can trigger a domino effect, and the case of Mandragora and Frendrup is a clear example of the synergies caused between European clubs at this stage of the summer.