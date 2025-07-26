Manu Fajardo's move with Isco excites Betis fans

At a time when many European clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield with creative and experienced players, Betis doesn't want any surprises. The sports management, led by Manu Fajardo, has started formal talks to extend the contract of the Málaga native. This decision aims not only to strengthen the sports project but also to nurture the identity and roots of the fans with a role model who has brought joy back to the stands.

Isco Alarcón, who's entering his second full season in Seville, has established himself as the beacon of an ambitious Betis. His impact isn't measured only by statistics, although the numbers speak for themselves: 33 matches played, 12 goals, and 11 assists in the last season, despite an injury that kept him out until December. Beyond the stats, the attacking midfielder has regained his best form, combining vision, leadership, and a special connection with the stands.

The importance of the "22" in green and white goes beyond the field. Isco is the main reference in the locker room, the most beloved player among the fans, and the highest-paid footballer on the squad. The club wants his legacy to be comparable to legends like Joaquín, turning his final stage in Heliópolis into an example of longevity and commitment. The goal is for the Málaga native to wear green and white until he himself decides to end his professional career.

| @RealBetis

A contract worthy of a legend: protection until 2029

The extension proposal, which is being negotiated with his camp and with the approval of Manuel Pellegrini, seeks to extend Isco's contract until 2029. This way, Betis would ensure having their leader for the next four seasons, protecting him from possible offers from other leagues. In fact, the footballer has recently turned down offers from Italian clubs, prioritizing his happiness and stability in Seville.

The message from the sports management is clear: Isco must remain the cornerstone of the project and the great captain of a squad that aspires to keep fighting for Europe. This move also carries strong symbolic weight for the fans, who see the Málaga native as their best representative both on and off the field. It's not just about soccer, but about feeling and belonging to certain colors.

The green and white fans, fully committed to the continuity project

The news of the negotiations has been received enthusiastically by Betis supporters, who see Isco as the symbol of a new era. The support on social media and the excitement in the forums reflect the unanimous desire for the "22" to stay at Villamarín as long as possible. His performance has been crucial in recent European qualifications and in establishing Betis as a respected club in Spanish soccer.

In a soccer world marked by volatility and constant changes, Betis's commitment to Isco's continuity sends a clear message: there's a project and ambition here. The future of Real Betis depends on continuing to enjoy the talent of a footballer who's found his smile again in Heliópolis and who, at 33 years old, still has much to offer.