Edu Aguirre insists on his speech against Lamine Yamal: 'If Raphinha were Spanish...'

In recent weeks, the European soccer scene has become more polarized than ever. The debate over who should win the next Ballon d'Or has ignited talk shows, WhatsApp groups, and even the offices of major clubs. Beyond the usual names, a new generation is demanding the throne. However, not everyone seems convinced about the same candidate.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony in September is shaping up to be one of the most open and uncertain in recent years. The emergence of young talents has shifted the focus of the conversation and brought to light a generational clash with highly divided opinions. In this context, the role of journalists in flagship programs, such as El Chiringuito, becomes key to shaping the media narrative.

Edu Aguirre's speech divides the audience

Last night, in one of the most watched debates on sports television, Edu Aguirre raised his voice to question the favoritism toward Lamine Yamal, one of the most promising young players on the international stage. His intervention, which left no one indifferent, revolved around the performance of the blaugrana strikers and the media perception that surrounds them.

According to Edu Aguirre, the argument many culés use against Mbappé is the lack of titles, but the journalist points out that if that were the main criterion, Ousmane Dembélé would take the prize. He also brought the debate to the realm of numbers and statistics, highlighting that Raphinha has delivered a statistically superior campaign to Lamine Yamal's in terms of goals and assists.

The controversy arose when he pointed out the possible favoritism toward Lamine Yamal. "If Raphinha were Spanish, from La Masia, and 17 years old, you'd all be asking for the Ballon d'Or for Raphinha," Aguirre stated, thus launching the debate about the media weight that youth and nationality have in these awards.

Statistics at the center of the Ballon d'Or debate

One of the hottest points of the discussion revolves around the numbers of the candidates. Raphinha, for example, finished the season with 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 matches, figures that far surpass those of Lamine Yamal, who has 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games. If one analyzes the performance since March, Lamine Yamal has accelerated with 7 goals and 4 assists, confirming his breakout in the decisive stretch. In fact, according to Edu Aguirre, the young culé footballer has only been decisive since this month.

Meanwhile, Mbappé remains one of the strongest names in the race for the award. The French striker has once again been LaLiga's top scorer and the Golden Boot winner in Europe, arguments that have traditionally carried a lot of weight when deciding the prize.

In light of this reality, questions arise about what matters more: consistency and collective titles or the narrative of a precocious talent who revolutionizes the season.