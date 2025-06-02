The first classic, in the offices: Valencia and Levante fight over a player

The final stretch of the season has changed the usual pace in the offices of some clubs. This is the scenario for Valencia and Levante, two teams that, after achieving their respective goals, have already set things in motion for the new season. Levante's promotion and Valencia's desire for reconstruction mark the beginning of a silent but decisive battle.

the common interest: strengthening the right flank

Both teams share more than just the city. Both Valencia and Levante need a specific reinforcement on the right flank. On one hand, at Mestalla, Thierry Correia's situation, as he is still recovering, forces the club to look to the market for a player who can ensure stability in that area of the field. It should also be noted that Dimitri Foulquier's contract is expiring and Max Aarons was on loan. On the other hand, Levante finds itself in the same situation after Andrés García's departure to the Premier League. Both technical departments have set their sights on a very specific profile: versatile, with range, and recent experience in professional soccer.

víctor garcía, the desired piece

The name that has sparked this first classic in the offices is Víctor García, footballer for Eldense, according to AS. The player has had a season of great consistency, taking part in almost every match for his team. However, Eldense's campaign did not have the desired outcome, and their relegation to Primera RFEF has left their footballers free to listen to offers. This is where the opportunity arises for the clubs in València.

Víctor García has stood out thanks to his ability to play both as a full-back and in more advanced positions on the flank. Four goals and four assists round out his résumé, showing that he is a footballer who can contribute on both sides of the field and who possesses a versatility highly valued in today's soccer.

The situation is clear: both at Mestalla and at Ciutat de València there is a vacancy on the right flank. Valencia sees Víctor García as the perfect option to fill a "weak" position, while waiting for their starting player to recover and searching for reliable alternatives. Meanwhile, Levante considers the arrival of an experienced footballer a priority after their full-back's departure, seeing García as an opportunity to add quality and consistency to a squad aiming to establish itself in the division.

The fact that Eldense no longer has anything at stake makes it easier for their players to become transfer targets. In this context, the anticipation surrounding Víctor García has only grown, fueling the rivalry between the two giants of the city.

the classic begins far from the field

While fans await the return of soccer and the excitement of Valencian derbies on the field after three years of absence, Valencia and Levante have started the battle for Víctor García in a less visible but equally important arena: that of negotiations and market strategies. This move could set the tone for the rivalry in the coming season and shows that, at times, the most important matches are played long before the ball starts rolling.

The anticipation to know the outcome of this battle is high, and both clubs trust that the chosen reinforcement will be the first step toward a much more ambitious season.