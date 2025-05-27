Maldini delivers his verdict on Pedri: 'Another...'

Soccer has that unique ability to generate admiration even in the most demanding settings. The last match at San Mamés once again confirmed that Pedri has established himself as one of the great talents in LaLiga and European soccer. Athletic Club's fans, always demanding and passionate, ended up bidding farewell to the Canary Islander with applause after another outstanding performance, a gesture that sums up the magnitude of the midfielder's performance for Barça this season.

Maldini's praise: international recognition for Pedri

Pedri's profile continues to generate unanimity among experts. Journalist Julio Maldonado, better known as "Maldini," did not hesitate to highlight his performance with a forceful message on social media: "Another recital from Pedri, logical applause from San Mamés. Extraordinary season." His assessment, shared by thousands of fans, reflects the global perception of the 2024/25 campaign that the blaugrana footballer has delivered. Pedri's consistency and impact have made him one of the most decisive players, regaining his best form and leaving behind the doubts caused by injuries in previous seasons.

A year to remember: Pedri, irreplaceable in Flick's plans

The statistics support Pedri's season. The midfielder has participated in 37 of the 38 LaLiga matches, a record that speaks to his physical and mental reliability, and he has been essential in Barça's successes both in domestic competition and in the Champions League and the Copa. His contribution, totaling 4 goals and 5 assists, goes far beyond the numbers, as Pedri has been the engine of the blaugrana's play, the perfect link between defense and attack, and the player his teammates turn to in order to give meaning to possession.

Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, has made him the second most used player in the squad, only behind Raphinha, who has played just fifteen minutes more on the field. The German coach's confidence in the Spanish international has been total from the start, and Pedri's response has exceeded all expectations.

Applause at San Mamés: the respect of the rival and Pedri's maturity

One of the most significant moments of the match at San Mamés came when Pedri was substituted in the 81st minute to make way for Frenkie de Jong. The stadium, which is usually a fortress difficult for any visitor, recognized the level and elegance of the blaugrana midfielder with applause. That gesture, far from being anecdotal, demonstrates how talent transcends rivalries and how Pedri has managed to earn the respect of the best fanbases.

His physical evolution, leaving behind the muscle problems that marked previous stages, has been key for him to maintain an almost perfect consistency. The maturity shown in moments of maximum pressure, managing the team's tempo and taking on responsibility in the most demanding matches, has placed him among the elite of world soccer.

Projection and future: the best midfielder in the world?

The debate over whether Pedri is currently the best midfielder on the planet has gained momentum this season. His ability to direct play, his vision, his tactical intelligence, and his defensive sacrifice make him indispensable in Barça's system. The numbers confirm it: second most used player, key piece in the three main tournaments, and protagonist in decisive moments.

Looking ahead, Pedri is emerging as the great reference point of the blaugrana project and one of the leading names in international soccer. At just 22 years old, he has reached a maturity that anticipates an even more brilliant career. The club is clear that his continuity is an absolute priority and that his leadership will be essential for the challenges ahead.