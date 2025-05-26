José Álvarez's exclusive on 'El Chiringuito' about Barça's next signing

The rivalry between the teams from the city of Barcelona has never left anyone indifferent. Espanyol and Barça maintain a history marked by intense emotions both on and off the field, and now, a possible move in the transfer market could deeply alter that sentimental balance. When a local idol starts being linked to the main rival, Catalan football prepares for a new chapter of debates, tension, and big headlines.

A dilemma in the goal

FC Barcelona is going through a moment of deep reflection regarding the goalkeeping position. The upcoming season is not only crucial for the competitive level but also because strategic moves are anticipated with a view to the World Cup. Ter Stegen, considered one of the team's pillars, seeks to reaffirm his starting position after overcoming physical problems that have affected this entire season. Meanwhile, the sports management has considered the possibility of renewing Szczesny, but the lack of response from the Polish goalkeeper keeps the debate open.

In this scenario, the blaugrana club is analyzing the arrival of a new goalkeeper capable of marking an era at Camp Nou. This is where the figure of Joan García comes in strongly. His emergence as one of LaLiga's most outstanding goalkeepers has sparked the interest of major clubs, placing him on the radar of a Barça that seeks to ensure security between the posts for several seasons.

| RCDE

The rise of Joan García: From hero at Espanyol to blaugrana target

Joan García has earned the status of idol at Espanyol. His performance during the current season has been one of the essential pillars for the team, especially in the most delicate moments. With decisive interventions, commendable saves, and a maturity beyond his years, he has earned the respect of both teammates and rivals.

His possible departure, however, could mark a turning point in the relationship with the Espanyol fans. Signing for the eternal rival would be an emotional blow difficult to digest for Espanyol supporters, who see García as a symbol of the club's present and future. The move to Barça, despite the professional and sporting appeal, carries the risk of going from love to rejection in a matter of days, a recurring phenomenon in the history of transfers between rival clubs.

The details of the agreement: Exclusive and figures on the table

According to José Álvarez on "El Chiringuito," the negotiation between Barça and Joan García is more advanced than many imagine. The journalist revealed that the agreement has been in the works for weeks and that the blaugrana club already knows the financial conditions: 25 million euros, his clause, a figure that could increase to 30 million if the goalkeeper is drafted by the national team.

Álvarez also highlighted the prudence with which the information has been handled, waiting for Espanyol to finish a key match to avoid destabilizing the locker room. Now, with the rumor already unleashed, the pressure on Joan García will be maximum. Barça, meanwhile, considers it a strategic investment to secure the goalkeeping position for the next seven or eight years, betting on a young talent who can grow alongside the new blaugrana generation.