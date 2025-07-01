Corberán accepts Mosquera's departure: Valencia pick a 'top' replacement, he's joining on loan

With the transfer market in full swing, Valencia CF has activated a key operation to strengthen their backline. The Mestalla club, aware of the urgent need to reinforce the center of defense, has started talks with an experienced center-back, currently under contract with a top-tier European club.

The sporting management, led by Miguel Ángel Corona, is working prudently but with determination. The possible departures of Mosquera and Yarek, combined with the lack of reliable replacements, have forced Valencia to explore the market quickly.

a concerning gap in the center of defense

Mosquera has offers from Arsenal and his departure seems imminent. Meanwhile, Yarek has shown his intention to leave the club due to limited playing time under Carlos Corberán. If both leave the team, Valencia would be left with Diakhaby and Tárrega as their only natural center-backs.

| Canva

Given this scenario, the club has set out to find a profile with international experience, tactical reliability, and the ability to lead from the back. However, the operation won't be easy: the player is under contract until 2027 with his current club, and a free transfer is not being considered.

negotiations underway with an Italian club

The club that owns the player, a Serie A team, has made it clear they won't let the defender go for free. Although they're willing to negotiate, their demand is clear: they'll only accept a loan if it's accompanied by an obligation to buy. Valencia's first proposal was a loan with an option to buy, which has been rejected as insufficient.

| Africa Images, Valencia CF, XCatalunya, Athletic Club

Mestalla officials aren't ruling out improving the offer. Talks remain open and the next 48 hours are expected to be decisive. The footballer, meanwhile, is open to returning to LaLiga, where he experienced his best years as a professional.

a market opportunity

The defender in question hasn't had continuity this past season. He was on loan in the Bundesliga, where he was only able to play seven matches due to a muscle injury. Despite this, he still has a great reputation in Spain, and his experience in European competitions makes him an attractive opportunity for several teams.

According to Italian media, Valencia isn't the only club to have inquired about his situation. Other Spanish clubs have also shown interest, but the persistence of the Che side, along with the good relationship between the management teams, puts them in the best position.

ideal profile for Corberán

Carlos Corberán has given the green light to the operation. The Valencia coach believes this profile would fit perfectly into his system. He's not a fast center-back, but he's very intelligent in anticipation, with good ball distribution and the ability to take on defensive responsibility in high-pressure matches.

The coaching staff's idea is for him to arrive as soon as possible, ideally before the preseason training camp. This way, he could integrate with the group and quickly adapt to the play style the coach wants to implement.

the name is…

So far, the club hasn't officially announced their top target. But sources close to the operation have confirmed to Estadio Deportivo that the player Valencia wants to add to their defense is Mario Hermoso.

The Spanish center-back, currently owned by AS Roma, isn't in the Italian team's plans and could return to LaLiga this summer. Valencia has been the first to make a move. Now, the ball is in Roma's court… and Hermoso's.