Neither Luis Díaz nor Rafael Leao: Barça's 3 priorities, Laporta orders it

FC Barcelona has decided not to waste a single minute in this transfer market. With the end of the 2025-2026 season, the club has begun to execute an ambitious plan led by Deco, the blaugrana sporting director. With a clear strategy and measures aligned with the club's financial reality, Barça is moving with determination to strengthen all its key lines.

The first major operation by the league and cup champion has been to close the signing of Joan Garcia, Espanyol's goalkeeper, by paying his full release clause: €25 million. The young Catalan goalkeeper is a bet for both the present and the future, and he represents much more than a one-off addition. In fact, he is the first move in a much broader global plan.

a plan drawn up with precision

Deco has mapped out a carefully balanced recruitment plan. He combines major financial bets, strategic signings, and free agents who can bring experience without upsetting the budget. In the club's offices, one idea is repeated: the squad needs freshness, speed, and depth.

| F.C. Barcelona

The coaching staff have set very clear priorities: strengthen the wings, shore up the goal, and expand options in defense. Every move responds to a specific sporting need and has its economic logic behind it.

speed, experience, and homegrown talent

One of the main focuses of the plan is to strengthen the left flank. The sporting management believes that the team's offensive balance requires a player capable of creating danger from that area of the field, especially if the team wants to make the most of Lamine Yamal's potential on the right. This is where a name that has been strongly rumored for some time comes into play.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

He is not the only one. Barça is also considering the return of a homegrown player who is currently shining in the Bundesliga. In addition, they are considering adding experience with an unexpected signing, but one who could contribute a lot from the bench and inside the locker room.

an operation with three key names

For weeks, there has been speculation about several profiles. However, Deco's plan is already underway and targets three specific operations. The first, the already completed signing of Joan Garcia, a goalkeeper who combines reflexes, footwork, and potential.

The second name is Álex Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen's left-back, who could return to Camp Nou if Gerard Martin's departure is finally confirmed. The third move—the most desired—is the star signing of the summer: Nico Williams. The Athletic winger is the absolute priority. His €60 million clause hasn't stopped Barça, who have already made contact and have the player's willingness.

Nico wants to play for Barça, share the wing with Lamine Yamal, and grow under Flick's orders. Meanwhile, the club believes that his arrival would mark a turning point in the blaugrana attack. With these three names—Joan Garcia, Grimaldo, and Nico Williams—Deco's plan is taking shape.