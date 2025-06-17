Espanyol about to finalize Manolo González's dream signing

Rarely does a loan turn into a soccer love story so quickly. What seemed like a simple winter reinforcement has, in a matter of months, become a key piece for Espanyol's future. With the team fighting to return to their place in the elite, the performance of certain players has forced the sporting management to make a move. One of them has truly earned his stay.

Since he arrived in Barcelona, Roberto Fernández has shown a mature, effective, and committed version of himself, with numbers that justify every minute he has played. Now, everything suggests that the player's and the club's desire is about to materialize in a very desired agreement.

deal closed with Braga for Roberto Fernández

According to journalist Javier de Haro on Twitter, RCD Espanyol has reached a definitive agreement with Sporting de Braga to acquire 50% of Roberto Fernández's rights, one of the team's great revelations in the second half of the season.

The deal will be closed for €6 million, and will become official after the striker's participation in the Under-21 European Championship, where he is representing Spain. In his second match in the tournament, Roberto already scored the winning goal against Romania, making it clear that his good form goes beyond domestic competition.

a strategic signing for Espanyol

Espanyol has read the situation well and hasn't let the opportunity slip away. Although the club lost the €10 million purchase option that was included in the previous agreement a few months ago, they never lost contact with the player's camp or the Portuguese club.

Manolo González, who has already made clear in several press conferences his desire to keep Roberto, has thus received the necessary backing from the sporting management. Pending official confirmation, the agreement guarantees Espanyol sporting control of the player, while Braga retains half of his rights, presumably thinking about a future increase in value.

roberto Fernández, decisive from day one

In just half a season, Roberto has played 19 matches with Espanyol in LaLiga EA Sports and has scored 6 goals, becoming one of the team's top scorers. His ability to find space, his play with his back to goal, and his movement in the box have been key for the Perico attack, which urgently needed a regular offensive reference.

In addition, his attitude on and off the field has been positively valued by both the coaching staff and the locker room. Fernández has shown that he can handle the pressure of a demanding club and that he has room for improvement. At 21 years old, Espanyol secures a striker for both the present and the future.

With Joan García's imminent departure to FC Barcelona and Javi Puado's future still unsolved, Espanyol needed some positive news to restore optimism among the fans. This may be the best of all: Roberto Fernández will continue wearing the blue and white. The striker has made it clear in recent statements: "I want to stay at Espanyol, if possible." Everything indicates that it will be possible. That, for Perico fans, could change the team's fate next season.