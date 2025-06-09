Lobo Carrasco lashes out at Luis de la Fuente over Lamine Yamal: 'I never...'

Big soccer nights not only bring goals and excitement, but also analysis and debates that can set the tone of public opinion for days. The Nations League final held last night at Allianz Arena between Spain and Portugal is now history, but the match is still generating intense reactions among fans and experts.

The Spanish national team arrived at the final with sky-high morale after having eliminated France in the semifinals. Many analysts considered Spain the favorite to reclaim the Nations League title and thus close a period of transition with a resounding success. However, the pressure of a final, combined with Portugal's physical strength and quality, turned the match into a test of the highest demands for the group led by Luis de la Fuente. From the start, it was clear that it wasn't going to be an easy match, and that every detail would be decisive.

Lamine Yamal's substitution: the origin of the controversy

The main focus of debate after the match hasn't just been the draw and the defeat in the penalty shootout, but the coach's decision to substitute Lamine Yamal in the final stretch of extra time. The young FC Barcelona talent, although he had a more discreet performance than in previous matches, was still seen as a key asset due to his ability to break the balance in any play. The coach chose to give him a rest and look for other options in attack, a decision that didn't convince everyone and has been especially criticized by one of the country's most prominent analysts.

| @SEFutbol

Lobo Carrasco raises his voice: a forceful criticism live

As soon as the match ended, the controversy reached the studios of El Chiringuito, where Francisco "Lobo" Carrasco expressed his disagreement with the way Luis de la Fuente managed the substitutions. The former footballer and panelist made his position clear: He wouldn't have substituted Lamine Yamal under any circumstances, and argued that his quality can make a difference even in the most tense moments, such as extra time in an international final.

Carrasco insisted that, although Nuno Mendes, the best of the tournament, managed to make Yamal's game difficult, a player with that kind of talent is always capable of deciding close matches. For Lobo, leaving out such a game-changing footballer when the match was heading to penalties is too risky a bet.

Luis de la Fuente's decision to bench Lamine Yamal has been interpreted by many as an excess of caution. The coach was possibly looking for fresh legs and to keep defensive balance, but substituting one of the most decisive players on the team may have reduced the chances of surprising a Portugal side that had struggled to stop his runs down the wing. In addition, the fact that Spain reached the penalty shootout without some of their best takers increased the pressure on footballers less used to those high-stakes situations, as seen in Morata's miss.

Meanwhile, the management of the bench at key moments in a major tournament is always a subject of debate, and the Spanish locker room itself has been marked by external criticism. For many fans, Yamal's substitution symbolizes an excess of conservatism in a match that demanded boldness and talent until the very last minute.