Lobo Carrasco breaks all the molds, his Ballon d'Or candidate: it's not Lamine

The battle for the Ballon d'Or never ceases to surprise, and this season, the debate has reached new nuances. While in the past, voting seemed to quickly lean toward one or two big names, now the plurality of candidates and the strong arguments for each have elevated the discussion to a new level. The season of the main European teams, the titles at stake, and the impact of international tournaments keep the uncertainty alive, while experts keep providing analyses for every taste.

One of the most striking comments in recent hours has come from Lobo Carrasco on El Chiringuito, a show that has served as a platform for the year's major soccer debates. Far from following the mainstream that places Barça's young prospect as the big favorite, Carrasco has given the discussion an unexpected twist.

Lobo Carrasco and his vision: demand, talent, and the Lamine phenomenon

During the late-night roundtable, Lobo Carrasco surprised with a reflection that has sparked immediate debate: "With Lamine Yamal, we're going to have something I already warn you about. Other footballers will have to play well 30 times, shining, but Lamine, by playing 10 good matches, is able to reach the same level as anyone else with 30."

This statement puts on the table a reality that many share: the media and popular perception of Lamine Yamal is marked by the magnitude of his impact. His performances, though less frequent in number than other contenders, have been so decisive and striking that for much of the fans and the press, a few memorable matches are enough to place him among the elite.

Carrasco didn't stop there and wanted to make his list of Ballon d'Or favorites clear: "My candidates for the Ballon d'Or, for me, right now are Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha. What Lamine has done is something stratospheric, but, if I had to vote, right now, I'd vote for Dembélé. What Dembélé has done seems outrageous to me."

Dembélé, no longer the underdog, convinces the experts

Ousmane Dembélé's name has been on the table throughout the campaign, but his recent months have finally established him as a strong contender. The French winger has been decisive in the Champions League and has added titles with PSG, achieving a consistency and prominence that didn't always accompany him during his time at Barça. His physical growth, his impact in key matches, and his essential role in decisive phases have made him the most influential player in the Parisian squad.

For Carrasco, Dembélé's journey this year has been "outrageous," an opinion supported by the data on minutes played, assists, and goals in the top continental competition. In addition, unlike other years marked by injuries, Dembélé has managed to string together decisive performances in big matches and be a protagonist in collective titles, exactly what many voters look for in the Ballon d'Or profile.