Joan Gaspart's words about the new Bernabéu that Real Madrid won't like

Joan Gaspart, former president of FC Barcelona, has reignited the rivalry between the two giants of Spanish soccer with remarks that haven't gone unnoticed. In a recent interview, Gaspart compared the renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium to a "sardine can," a metaphor that has sparked various reactions in the sports world and among fans.

what happened?

During a conversation with the outlet El 10 del Barça, Joan Gaspart expressed his opinion about the renovation of Santiago Bernabéu stadium, noting that, although he acknowledged its modernity, its closed appearance reminded him of a "sardine can." This comparison, although made in a humorous tone, reflects his skepticism regarding the stadium's design.

Additionally, Gaspart questioned the presentation of Xabi Alonso as the new coach of Real Madrid, pointing out that the images used were renders and not real photographs of the stadium, which, according to him, could indicate a lack of pride from the club toward its new infrastructure.

| Atresmedia, @athleticlub, FC Barcelona

words that have gone viral

Gaspart's remarks have been widely shared and discussed in sports media and on social media. While some FC Barcelona fans have celebrated his words as a sign of his passion for the club, Real Madrid supporters have considered them an unnecessary provocation.

This isn't the first time Joan Gaspart has made controversial remarks about Real Madrid. His record includes open criticism of the club and its president, Florentino Pérez, which has fueled the rivalry between both entities over the years.

renovations at Santiago Bernabéu

One of the most striking elements of the renovation is its new wraparound façade, made up of 14,000 stainless steel panels. This structure not only provides a modern and distinctive look, but also allows for the projection of images and light shows, adapting to different events and times of day. The dynamic lighting reinforces the club's identity and transforms the stadium's appearance depending on the occasion.

| XCatalunya, Sport

The stadium features a retractable roof that can be opened or closed in about 15 minutes, allowing events to be held regardless of weather conditions. It also has a retractable field divided into trays that are stored in a 98 ft. (30 meters) deep underground greenhouse, known as the "hypogeum."

This system ensures optimal maintenance of the playing field and makes it easier to organize concerts and other events without damaging the grass.

Another notable innovation is the 360° video scoreboard, the first of its kind in Europe. This suspended circular screen offers an immersive visual experience for all spectators, significantly enhancing interaction during events.