Fabrizio Romano confirms it: Héctor Fort's new destination

Héctor Fort has become one of the standout names. The young right-back at Barça is experiencing an intense end to the transfer window. At 19 years old, his immediate future has been the subject of constant speculation. The last few days have been filled with rumors and ongoing negotiations.

A youth academy player with experience

During last season, Flick gave him minutes in several competitions. He wasn't an undisputed starter, but he was a regular part of the rotations. His ability to adapt and his offensive projection caught the attention of many. Several clubs became interested in his contract situation.

Fort has also been present in the Spain under-21 national team. He has been drafted for important friendlies and is on the World Cup list. That international showcase strengthens his profile as a player for the future. His goal now is to gain consistency in a demanding league.

| FCB

Barça needed space

The Catalan club is facing a transfer window full of complex adjustments. Registering new signings depended on freeing up roster spots and salaries. In that context, loaning out young players became an inevitable measure. Fort, with a contract until 2029, is one of the temporary sacrifices.

The decision doesn't stem from a lack of trust, but from planning. Flick values his level, but he understands that the competition is fierce. With more experienced players at right-back, playing time was limited. A loan emerged as the best alternative for all parties.

| XCatalunya

A new destination on the horizon

After weeks of rumors, the name of his next club has surfaced. Despite inquiries from Mallorca, the deal ultimately didn't go through. Pablo Maffeo's continuity blocked any possible move to the island. It was then that another option emerged with more strength.

From that point on, the club that pushed the hardest was Elche. The franjiverde organization had been looking for a right-back to strengthen the squad for some time. Their coach, Eder Sarabia, considered it essential to shore up that area of the field. Fort fits perfectly into that young and competitive profile.

Sarabia trusts his potential

The coach believes that he can contribute from the very beginning. In addition, the team needed to double up on defensive positions after several departures. Álvaro Núñez had been the only clear option on that side until now. With Fort, the squad's competitive level increases considerably.

The fans are also receiving the news with enthusiasm. Having a player trained in the Barça youth academy generates excitement. In addition, he arrives with top-level experience despite his youth. That guarantees reliability in a calendar that will be very demanding.

A strategic loan

Barcelona manages to free up space and meet the financial requirements. At the same time, they ensure that the right-back gains experience in the top division. The loan doesn't include a purchase option, so he will return. The blaugrana club trusts him as a medium-term asset.

Meanwhile, Fort gets the opportunity he was looking for. Playing continuously will allow him to keep progressing in his development. Sarabia and the coaching staff's trust is absolute. The goal is for him to establish himself as a starter at his new destination.

The move shows how both clubs benefit in a difficult transfer window. Barça protects one of its gems and gains room to maneuver. Elche, on the other hand, gets a top-quality reinforcement for their squad. A loan that could be decisive in the coming months.

Héctor Fort thus begins a key stage in his professional career. His performance will determine whether he returns to Camp Nou with a bigger role. For now, the franjiverde fans are already eager to see what he can do. The season presents itself as a great opportunity for the young Catalan.