José Álvarez confirms it, Barça's gesture toward Joan García: 'They will respect...'

Soccer sometimes becomes a stage for extreme emotions, loyalties, and betrayals, for heroes who switch sides and cause earthquakes in the stands. That is exactly what is happening in Barcelona, where the name Joan García has gone from being a symbol of perico pride to the main character in the soap opera at the start of the soccer summer. Amid uncertainty about his future, the last few hours have brought a decision that will change Espanyol's recent history and mark a turning point in Barça's goal.

Joan García's case is not just another one in the long list of Spanish soccer transfers. The goalkeeper, until now the undisputed reference for Espanyol and one of the idols of the blanquiazul fans, has starred in an outcome that few expected. His transfer to Barça, the eternal rival, has been experienced as a true betrayal in Cornellà-El Prat. Social media have filled with messages of disbelief, anger, and disappointment, while at Camp Nou they are preparing to welcome a new guardian between the posts.

Beyond the passion and conflicting feelings, there is a story of respect and carefully timed steps that is generating a lot of discussion. Barça, aware of the magnitude of the move and the emotional impact for the player, has decided to leave the timing and manner of his farewell to his people in Joan García's hands.

| RCDE

operation details and Joan García's role

According to José Álvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) on his Twitter account, Barça has everything ready to make the signing official, but it will be Joan García who decides how and when to say goodbye to Espanyol. "With everything done, the timing set by Joan García will be respected. He wants to say goodbye and afterwards have his lawyer pay the clause that Barça has had ready for days. As we told you in advance, negotiations have been ongoing for weeks and the player's 'yes' came eight days ago," the journalist explained.

José Álvarez's words on El Chiringuito also confirm the outcome: "Joan García is already unofficially a Barça player. The contracts were already signed this afternoon (yesterday). It will become fully official when the €25 million clause that Barça has had ready for days is paid. This will happen in the next few hours. The agreement was reached weeks ago and Joan García's 'yes' came last Tuesday. He will sign for the next 5 seasons."

Joan García's signing for Barça is a strategic reinforcement for the blaugrana team. His youth, leadership skills, and reflexes between the posts make him a bet for the future for the culés. In addition, the €25 million figure for his release clause confirms the trust that the sporting management places in him.

For Espanyol, however, Joan García's departure is a devastating blow. The fans, who had idolized him for years, will hardly be able to forgive that he chose Barça, the great rival, to take the next step in his career. The relationship is now marked by heartbreak and a sense of betrayal, in a story that recalls other painful transfers in the memory of Catalan soccer.