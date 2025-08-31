Lamine Yamal's makeover before Rayo Vallecano - Barça

The blaugrana locker room heads into the third matchday with several open fronts, and interestingly, one of them isn't found on the tactical board or in the infirmary. Fans' attention also falls on small gestures that reveal how footballers handle pressure and media exposure.

A new hairstyle with subtle nuances

Lamine Yamal has decided to visit the barber to refresh his image before the match against Rayo Vallecano. The striker has kept the blonde highlights he debuted in the Copa del Rey final at the end of April, but he has chosen a more polished cut on top. The result includes a low fade outline that modernizes the look without losing the style that already defines him. His barber shared the video on TikTok and it quickly went viral, confirming the excitement caused by any move from the player, who's just 18 years old.

In strictly sporting terms, everything indicates that Lamine Yamal will start again in Hansi Flick's starting eleven this Sunday in Vallecas. In the first two LaLiga matchdays, he played the full ninety minutes against Mallorca and Levante, recording one goal and two assists that place him among the most decisive players at the start. His ability to pin down defenses, win individual duels, and appear in central areas makes him an essential piece in the offensive plan.

| FCB

Rayo Vallecano, a pending rival in his record

Sunday's clash offers an additional statistical incentive: Lamine Yamal still hasn't scored against Rayo Vallecano. In four official matches against the Madrid side, he has three wins and one draw, with two assists but no goals. In total, the youth academy product has already scored against eleven teams in the current LaLiga edition. However, he still hasn't done so against eight rivals: Rayo, Alavés, Getafe, Elche, Real Oviedo, Celta, Sevilla, and Levante. The visit to Vallecas presents an ideal opportunity to check off one more from that list.

A haircut as a confidence talisman

Although the new look doesn't represent a radical change from the previous one, the decision reinforces the player's sense of confidence. For footballers, personal image is often a symbolic factor that accompanies moments of fulfillment. In Lamine Yamal's case, the association between the aesthetic change and his recent strong performance could become a talisman before an always demanding clash. Vallecas is one of the stadiums where intensity multiplies, and the blaugrana winger will need to provide imbalance in a context of maximum pressure.

With just two matchdays played, Barça already relies on the flashes of its offensive gem. The haircut is just a detail, but his influence on the field is set to be decisive in the visit to Madrid.