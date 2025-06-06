Lamine Yamal fires back at Hansi Flick: 'The best coach is...'

The Champions League is not only the biggest showcase of soccer talent in Europe, but also a stage where young players show their personality off the field. In this context, the presence of new faces has become evident, especially in teams with renewed projects and high expectations for the upcoming season. Barça is a clear example, with a young generation called to lead the club and bring it back to the top of international soccer.

Lamine Yamal and his Champions selection: nods and sincerity

During his appearance yesterday on El Partidazo de COPE, one of the leading programs in soccer analysis, Lamine Yamal stood out for his fresh and spontaneous answers. The Barça winger was asked about who have been the best footballers by position in the latest edition of the Champions League, and his choices surprised more than one person.

For the goalkeeper position, Lamine highlighted Donnarumma's reliability. In defense, he chose Pacho, while in midfield he went for Vitinha and Pedri, emphasizing the importance of creativity and balance. As a forward, he picked Raphinha, his teammate at Barça, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by the Barça fans.

| Twitter

The key question came when he was asked to choose the best coach of the competition. Without hesitation, Lamine Yamal mentioned Luis Enrique, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and former Barça coach, overlooking Hansi Flick, his current coach at the club.

Lamine's words about Hansi Flick: demands and learning

Far from generating controversy, the young Spanish international explained his view of the German coach naturally. "Maybe he's too strict, but this is what works for us. We're young players and if he's not on top of us, some of us could relax," Lamine Yamal admitted, making it clear that the discipline imposed by Flick could be key for the development of a squad as young as Barça's.

His tone was not negative at all, but rather one of recognition and maturity, accepting that the high level of demands is essential to keep focus and constant growth.

Hansi Flick responds: a demand aimed at the future

The relationship between player and coach seems to be on the right track, despite any outside interpretations that may arise. Days earlier, Hansi Flick had stated at a press conference, speaking in general terms but with Lamine Yamal in mind: "If you want to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, you have to train very well". This message, far from being a reproach, was understood as a call to responsibility, both for Lamine and for the rest of the squad.

In recent matches, a video went viral showing Flick joking and chatting casually with Lamine, dispelling any rumors of internal tension. Both know that Barça's future depends on good coexistence and mutual demands.