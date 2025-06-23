The most self-critical Juanma Rodríguez: harsh words for Courtois after his 'scolding' of Asensio

Real Madrid's second match in the Club World Cup has brought more controversy than joy. In the match against Pachuca, the white team managed to come out on top on the scoreboard, but the performance of Raúl Asencio, a youth academy player and young prospect, has drawn all the attention.

The defender was sent off for grabbing Salomón Rondón when the Venezuelan was heading alone toward the goal, leaving his team with ten players for much of the match. This action not only affected Xabi Alonso's game plan, but it also sparked a debate in the media and among the team's own locker room leaders.

Courtois's words at the center of the controversy

Thibaut Courtois, goalkeeper and one of the team's key figures, didn't hesitate to be critical during halftime. In statements to DAZN, the Belgian said: "It may be strict, but it's two matches and the same mistake twice. We have to be smarter and not make these kinds of mistakes." With these words, Courtois exposed Asencio, reminding everyone that in the first match of the tournament he had already committed a penalty that put the team in trouble.

These statements quickly caused reactions. Juanma Rodríguez, a regular journalist on El Chiringuito, was one of the first to show his disagreement with Courtois's attitude: "I don't like Courtois pointing out Asencio's mistake. I don't like a teammate publicly denouncing another's individual error.

This is avoidable and doesn't bring anything positive to the team," he stated emphatically. For Rodríguez, the Belgian goalkeeper should have chosen a message of unity and support for the young defender at such a delicate moment.

Asencio's situation is complicated. In his brief time with the first team, these two mistakes in such a high-profile tournament as the Club World Cup can weigh heavily. However, the coaching staff keep their trust in the player, aware that this is part of the learning process for any youth academy player making the leap to the elite.

what's at stake

Real Madrid is clear that they can't afford childish mistakes in a competition where much more than prestige is at stake. The Club World Cup awards significant financial prizes, and the white club doesn't want to miss the chance to become the first champion of this new era of the tournament.

Asencio's sending off against Pachuca could have jeopardized the team's chances, but they ultimately managed to get the win. Now, the focus is on moving forward, boosting the youth player's morale, and concentrating on the upcoming round of 16 matches, which are expected to be thrilling and against high-level opponents.

the debate continues

Meanwhile, the debate remains open: was it right for Courtois to make his criticism public? Should young players be protected more in difficult moments? The truth is that Real Madrid now faces not only sporting challenges, but also the management of a locker room where tensions can surface at any moment.