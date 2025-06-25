It's almost done: the deal between Nico Williams and Athletic that brings him closer to Barça

In Bilbao, anticipation is growing. The city smells of farewell and a new direction for one of the main figures in Spanish soccer. When internal promises, gentlemen's agreements, and the interest of one of Europe's biggest clubs mix, the outcome seems increasingly inevitable, even though nobody wants to say it out loud.

FC Barcelona has been preparing an operation for weeks that could change the makeup of their attack. The priority is to give Hansi Flick's new project more speed and flair, especially on the left side, where options have been scarce this past season. After considering other options, the focus is once again on the same point: Nico Williams, a player who, at just 22 years old, has already established himself as one of the biggest sensations in LaLiga and the Spanish national team.

From the blaugrana club, they are aware that Athletic is not a team that lets their stars be taken easily. However, this time the circumstances seem to be aligning for the move to happen. Not only because the footballer has shown signs of wanting to take the leap, but also because Barça has made moves to meet the requirements demanded by the Bilbao club.

| @nicolas_williams9

the keys to the agreement: the clause, the commitment, and the imminent farewell

According to the latest information revealed by José Álvarez on "El Chiringuito," the story between Nico Williams and Athletic is reaching its final point. "We said that Barça plans to pay the release clause in the first week of July, but the information I've just received is that Nico Williams will inform Athletic Club this week that he's leaving for Barça," the journalist stated, adding a detail that hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone in Bilbao.

"Athletic had a commitment with Nico after he stayed last season that this clause would be negotiated. Not in price, in installments. That is, whichever club it was wouldn't have to pay the €60 million ($65 million) directly, but it would be paid in installments, as Madrid did, for example, with Mastantuono. But they believe that promise will come to nothing," he said.

The situation, according to Álvarez, is clear: the rojiblanca board, which at the time tried to soften the possible departure of Nico Williams to avoid a traumatic exit, now faces the risk that the operation will be closed the hard way, paying the €60 million ($65 million) of the release clause without concessions or payment facilities. Everything points to Barça being willing to take on this effort, aware that the margin for maneuver is minimal and that the player has already decided to take the leap.

To this information is added the revelation from Josep Pedrerol, also on "El Chiringuito," who provided an even more graphic image of the imminence of the farewell: "I've been told that on Thursday at six in the evening, Nico Williams entered the Lezama training ground to collect his things. So, what remains now is for Nico Williams to make a statement elegantly saying goodbye to the club of his life."