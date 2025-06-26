Juanma Rodríguez explodes at Barça: 'They're taking us for...'

In Spanish soccer, summers are usually marked by intense negotiations, transfer rumors, and disagreements between historic clubs. This time, the focus of controversy is on the signing of Nico Williams, a move that has sparked a real storm in the offices and heightened the tension between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club. The latest reports, along with statements from some journalists and key figures, have fueled the debate about the economic management and ethics of the big clubs in the market.

athletic responds to the assault: firm strategy and institutional pressure

The Bilbao club has made it clear that they are not willing to lose their star player without a fight. After it was leaked that Barça has practically finalized the signing of Nico Williams by paying the full release clause—€58 million plus the CPI—the Athletic has taken action. According to Radio Bilbao of Cadena SER, President Jon Uriarte and General Director Jon Berasategi have used their stay in Madrid to present their concerns to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga.

The main reason is the suspicion that Barcelona doesn't currently comply with rule 1.1 of LaLiga's economic control. This regulation, which requires clubs to spend only what they earn, is the main obstacle for any multi-million euro operation. Just a few days ago, Javier Tebas himself publicly acknowledged that Barça still doesn't meet these parameters, although the club's board assures that the situation will be regularized before June 30, when the new economic operations linked to Camp Nou boxes are approved.

laporta's speech and the media reaction: Juanma Rodríguez's critical view

Amid this crossfire, Joan Laporta has tried to ease the tension. "We don't have a bad relationship with Athletic. In recent years, there have been a series of misunderstandings and incidents, but I don't think this means we have a bad relationship," defended the blaugrana president. Laporta called for institutional respect and asked the rojiblancos to "take care of their own business", downplaying the discontent and assuring that each club defends their own interests.

However, the words of the culé president have not convinced everyone. On El Chiringuito, Juanma Rodríguez did not hesitate to criticize Barça's stance and defend Athletic's response, showing his usual critical tone: "So you think Joan Laporta's speech is impeccable? It's tremendous, it's as if they're not paying attention. Honestly, I'm already numb to these Barça issues. Now they're the victims for having paid the vice president of the referees €8.4 million for 17 years... But they're right, because if they take the rest of the clubs for fools, it's because the rest of the clubs let them".

Rodríguez highlights the difference in Athletic's attitude, which, according to the panelist, is willing to defend their dignity and that of their members. "At last we have a club, Athletic, that defends their dignity, that defends their own, that defends their members. Do you really not see that they're building a barrier between these gentlemen doing whatever they want and common sense?"

the regulations, economic control, and the precedent for the market

The case of Nico Williams and the clash between Athletic and Barcelona is not just a market issue, but also a battle for the credibility of the financial control system in Spanish soccer. Athletic demands that all guarantees be met before letting their jewel leave. Meanwhile, Barcelona is rushing to regularize their financial situation and be able to complete the signing.

Athletic's firmness could set a precedent for future operations, forcing LaLiga to scrutinize major investments more rigorously and clubs to plan with greater transparency. At the same time, media pressure and public debate continue to grow, with voices like Juanma Rodríguez's reminding that, in Spanish soccer, the scrutiny among clubs is as intense as the spectacle on the field itself.