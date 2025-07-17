Jota Jordi fires up Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal's official signing with Barça

Soccer always finds new stories that spark excitement and debate. For many fans, summer is usually a period of transition, filled with transfer rumors, desired contract renewals, and echoes from the previous season. However, there are moves that go beyond the usual and mark the beginning of a new cycle. A new era.

Lamine Yamal's contract renewal until 2031 has been the biggest news of the summer transfer window for Barça. The board has chosen to secure the player with a one billion euro release clause, a move aimed at discouraging any club interested in his young talent. But the greatest symbol of change comes with the jersey number: Lamine will wear the iconic number 10, a legacy that belongs not only to Leo Messi, but to the entire history of the blaugrana club. To the best players in the club's history.

This gesture is no coincidence. From the sporting management, the message is clear: they trust Lamine as the leader who will guide the club in the coming years. It's no wonder, because his numbers in the most demanding matches speak for themselves. The young winger has managed to score 3 goals and provide 2 assists in just 7 matches against Real Madrid, all of them spread across the four Clásicos played last season. This record proves that Lamine doesn't back down against the eternal rival.

| FCB

Jota Jordi challenges Madridism with memories of Messi

The reactions haven't taken long, and one of the first to speak out was Jota Jordi, a regular panelist on El Chiringuito and a well-known voice of media-based Barcelona support. In a video published on his channel, JJ sends a direct message to Madrid fans: "The day has come that every Madridist was suffering and wishing would never arrive... You already know what's coming. Once again, once again the nightmare of a kid from La Masia, from Barça, more culé than me, who's going to wear the 10."

Jota Jordi doesn't hesitate to recall the nightmares that Leo Messi caused Real Madrid for 15 years. For the panelist, Madridism must prepare for a similar era, this time with Lamine Yamal as the main character. The defiant tone of the message has resonated on social media, where thousands of fans have debated the impact of this renewal and the symbolism of seeing the "10" once again in the hands of a homegrown gem.

💙❤️ EL MENSAJE DE JOTA AL MADRIDISMO TRAS EL '10' DE LAMINE

Lamine Yamal and his love affair with El Clásico: stats that scare Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal's relationship with Real Madrid goes far beyond a sporting rivalry. In his short professional career, the winger has become one of the biggest threats to the white team. His performances in El Clásico have been decisive: three goals and two assists in just four matches against Madrid last season. Especially memorable are the lopsided scorelines like 0-4 and 2-5, games where Yamal excelled brightly.

His direct style, ability to beat defenders, and composure on the biggest stages have made him the most feared footballer by Madrid's defense. In addition, his versatility allows him to play on both wings and adapt to different tactical variations, which adds extra value to Hansi Flick's system for the upcoming campaign.