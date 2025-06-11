Atlético de Madrid's move with 4 players

The planning of major clubs never rests. In professional soccer, the offices are almost as decisive as the field, and in the periods leading up to the summer transfer window, movements, rumors, and negotiations multiply, shaping the immediate and medium-term future of the teams. This week, one of the most active entities is once again Atlético de Madrid, which is preparing not only significant reinforcements for its first team but also a strategic move to keep boosting the growth of its young prospects.

atlético de madrid bets on the future

Far from focusing solely on high-profile signings, Atlético de Madrid has among its priorities the development of its most promising academy players. For this reason, the rojiblanco sporting management has designed a roadmap that involves offering minutes and competitive experience to several of its reserve team footballers, aiming to bring them closer and closer to the elite. The strategy, this time, looks directly at the Segunda División, an ideal category for young players to make that necessary leap in quality before fighting for a permanent spot in the first team.

According to reports in recent hours from El Heraldo, as many as four Atlético de Madrid B players are on their way out and everything suggests they could end up at Real Zaragoza. This is no coincidence: the relationship between both clubs has been especially fruitful in recent years, with numerous loan deals that have proven beneficial, to a greater or lesser extent, for both parties. In addition, the figure of Gabi Fernández, former rojiblanco captain and current coach at La Romareda, is key in these kinds of moves, as his knowledge of Atlético's academy and his influence in the Aragonese locker room make it easier for young talents to adapt.

the key names of the project

The protagonists of this new move are Alejandro Iturbe, Javi Serrano, Adrián Niño, and Ilias Kostis. Each of them represents a different profile, and all share an upward trajectory in the rojiblanco academy.

Ilias Kostis, a Greek-Cypriot center-back aged 22, is perhaps the one who generates the most interest among the Zaragoza board. This is not surprising: he has spent two seasons regularly training with Atlético's first team and has made his debut in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Last season, however, a loan move was blocked so he could try to achieve promotion with the reserve team, which ultimately failed to reach the play-offs. Now, at the Metropolitano, they believe that his move to Segunda División would be the logical progression.

Goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe, aged 21, is also in the spotlight. After winning Olympic gold with the Spanish U23 national team last summer and being drafted for the upcoming U21 European Championship, his development seems unstoppable. Segunda División would offer him the continuity and demands he needs to keep growing.

Meanwhile, Adrián Niño, a 20-year-old striker from Cádiz, was Atlético B's top scorer in Primera RFEF last season, netting 10 goals and making his first-team debut in LaLiga against Leganés. His goal-scoring ability and mobility make him a very interesting profile for any ambitious Segunda project.

The last key name is Javi Serrano, a 22-year-old midfielder who already knows what it is to compete in the second tier after his loan spells at Mirandés and UD Ibiza. He has also played nine matches under Simeone and has international experience from his time at Austrian club Sturm Graz. His mature and versatile profile makes him a safe bet.