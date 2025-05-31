Joan Laporta is certain about when he will sign a star from Atlético: Simeone in shock

At FC Barcelona, an election atmosphere is already in the air, even though there are still months to go until 2026. Joan Laporta, the club's current president, knows he'll need more than speeches to secure another term. After a few turbulent years marked by financial problems, the departure of major idols, and the transition to the new Camp Nou, Barcelona fans need a dose of excitement.

Laporta is well aware of this. That's why he has started to outline a strategy that goes beyond the short term. The goal is not only to renew his presidency but also to present an exciting and ambitious sports project that will return Barça to the top of European football. To achieve this, he is preparing a masterstroke that will combine emotion, football, and politics.

This masterstroke has a name. Although it hasn't been made official, the club is already working on an operation that could turn the Spanish football scene upside down. It involves a young, talented, charismatic player who also connects with the Barça fanbase thanks to his vertical, associative, and goal-scoring play style.

The ideal replacement for Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, at 36 years old, is approaching the final stretch of his time at FC Barcelona. By 2026, his departure is already expected, and the club needs someone to take over. Not just any name will do: it must be a top-level striker, capable of leading, making a difference, and connecting with the fans.

The sporting management, led by Deco, has already initiated contacts. Although formal negotiations haven't started, there have been discreet moves and inquiries that confirm the interest is real. Laporta wants to finalize this operation before the elections and present it as his main asset to convince the members.

The player in question has excelled this season in La Liga. Under the guidance of a demanding coach, he has demonstrated adaptability, maturity, and a striker's instinct. He has scored 15 goals and provided 2 assists in 34 matches, becoming a key piece for his team. His style fits perfectly with what Barça is looking for: high pressing, mobility, finishing, grit, and vision.

A signing with political weight

However, this operation goes far beyond sports. Laporta also understands football from an emotional perspective. He knows that Barcelona fans are passionate and need idols. The arrival of this player would reignite the spark once lit by Ronaldinho, Eto'o, or Suárez.

For this reason, his signing wouldn't just be a solution for the attack. It would be a symbol of reconstruction. The player has a powerful story: developed at a historic South American club, world champion with his national team, with experience in the Premier League, and now succeeding in La Liga. His career is a guarantee.

At the player's current club, the alarm have already started to ring. They know Barça is serious. Although his contract doesn't end soon, a clause or a convincing offer could open the door to his departure. Meanwhile, the player's entourage wouldn't look unfavorably on a move to Camp Nou.

Laporta's final move: a dream signing

Caution is being conveyed from Camp Nou, but also optimism. Laporta is confident that his good relationship with key agents, his negotiating experience, and Barça's historical weight can tip the balance. In addition, the opportunity to lead the Barça attack in a new era is appealing to any ambitious young star.

If everything goes as planned, in the summer of 2026, right in the middle of the election campaign, Barça will announce a signing with global impact. A striker with charisma, talent, and a hunger for titles. A name that will thrill the members and restore hope to a fanbase in need of joy.

That name, which Laporta keeps as his most powerful card, is none other than Julián Álvarez.