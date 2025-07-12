Jagoba Arrasate gets excited: Mallorca close to signing the much-anticipated winger

Soccer never stops moving in the summer, and the planning of LaLiga teams is going through crucial weeks. RCD Mallorca, determined to grow with Jagoba Arrasate, is in the midst of a rebuilding process.

The need to strengthen the wings is one of the top priorities for the Balearic sporting management, after the departure of key players and some doubts within the squad. The pressure is at its highest and the fans are waiting for an exciting signing that will give the team a boost in quality.

Shortcomings on the wing and the reinforcement plan at Son Moix

This season has shown the lack of one-on-one ability on Mallorca's flanks. With Robert Navarro's departure and uncertainty about Takuma Asano's performance, the Mallorca coach has made it clear. Jagoba wants an attacking profile capable of breaking down tight defenses and creating chances.

| Twitter

The technical department is exploring the market and, according to Marca sources, there is one name that stands out above the rest: a young Spanish winger who has made headlines in Portugal, although he hasn't debuted in LaLiga yet.

The winger who has convinced the sporting management

The focus of this interest is Gabri Martínez, a footballer trained in Girona FC's youth system and currently at Sporting de Braga. The Barcelona-born winger, 22 years old and 6 ft. 1 in. tall (1.85 meters), has moved up the ranks in his career with steady growth. After standing out in Girona's reserve teams, he made the leap to the elite with several strategic loans.

| Instagram, @gabrimartinez7

In his first experience away from Girona, Martínez played 36 matches and scored five goals for San Fernando CD in 1RFEF. The next step came at CD Mirandés, a club known for developing young talent, where he excelled with nine goals and five assists in 41 games. That performance caught the attention of international clubs, and in the summer of 2024 he signed for Braga, one of the most ambitious teams in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Performance and statistics that support Mallorca's interest

Last season in Portugal was key for Gabri Martínez's breakthrough. He played a total of 47 official matches across all competitions with Braga, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

His ability to adapt in both the league and European tournaments stands out, with a total of 2,403 minutes on the field. These numbers prove that the young winger has been important even in a team at the European level.

Mallorca sees in him an ideal profile: speed, power, dribbling, and a competitive mindset forged through minutes and experiences in different divisions. His progression makes him a bet for both the present and the future, exactly what a team like the Bermellón needs, always keeping an eye on Financial Fair Play and maximizing every signing.

The Fair Play puzzle and the future of the Balearic squad

The arrival of new signings, including the desired Pablo Torre (still pending official confirmation), depends on freeing up salary space. In this regard, the future of players like Pablo Maffeo and Cyle Larin is key. The full-back is negotiating a possible move to the Premier League, while the Canadian striker's continuity is complicated by his high cost and his intention to stay in Spain.

| RCD Mallorca

With this situation, Mallorca keeps calm but is speeding up contacts, convinced that Gabri Martínez could be the signing that gives Arrasate's project a boost in quality.

Expectations and next steps in the summer market

The interest in Gabri Martínez reflects the ambition of a Mallorca that wants to climb the standings and leave suffering behind. The Catalan winger, with experience in Spain and Portugal and room for improvement, is ready to take on new challenges.

In the coming days, the resolution of departures and the management of Fair Play will set the pace of the market at Son Moix. The fans are already dreaming of a winger who excites and brings magic back to the flanks of the Mallorca stadium.