The image of Lamine Yamal that Juanma Rodríguez won't like

Barcelona pulled off an agonizing comeback in València and kept their perfect start. The score ended 3-2 after a cross from the winger led to a decisive own goal (autogol).

Matchday 2 took place on August 24, 2025, with emotions running high in stoppage time. Marcus Rashford started after his summer loan and was substituted at halftime. Robert Lewandowski returned after muscle discomfort and got minutes in the second half. The team closes the matchday with six points and a clear sense of competitive momentum.

The smiling post that reopens the war of words with Juanma Rodríguez

After the match, the player shared several images on social media with a relaxed expression. The message exudes competitive normality and serves as a reminder of his professional focus. Lamine Yamal appears smiling in the photo after the match against Levante.

The photo contrasts with another parallel reality, fueled by recurring criticism from the commentator. Juanma Rodríguez accused him of diving on X, reinforcing a narrative repeated for months. Not only that, he spent the entire match posting tweets against Barça, most of them about Lamine.

José Álvarez defended Lamine and replied to Juanma Rodríguez on X, criticizing him for his tweets against Barça and Lamine. Meanwhile, Juanma also took the opportunity to bring up the controversy over the party Lamine had on his birthday. Public agencies requested a review of possible violations, and the case remains a topic of public discussion.

Performance, influence on the game, and a play that shows his attacking impact

The winger is a constant creator of advantages, attacking inside and out with changes of pace. His driven cross in stoppage time resulted in the winning goal (tanto ganador), a synthesis of his persistence.

When he receives wide, he pins the full-back and draws help, opening lanes for midfielders making runs. When he appears inside, he progresses with vertical dribbling and launches opposite wingers with long switches. His reading of the game improves every month and it shows in his off-the-ball decisions. The shared image reinforces that calm, despite the intensity of the media environment.

Immediate team news and questions that will shape the week

The schedule now leads to Rayo Vallecano, a test of character after the emotional high. Rashford is already part of the rotation, and his tactical fit is still under internal evaluation.

The discussion will remain open, but the performance provides solid arguments against any label. That confident photo, taken in the winning locker room, probably won't please Juanma Rodríguez.