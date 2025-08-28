Helena Condis reveals the latest updates on Chelsea's interest in Fermín: 'I don't...'

The transfer market is entering its final days and FC Barcelona is facing an unexpected situation. Chelsea has intensified its interest in Fermín López, a midfielder trained at La Masia, who has become a key piece for the team.

Helena Condis reveals Barça's position

In statements to El Partidazo de COPE, journalist Helena Condis explained that the club doesn't rule out his departure. "Barça is open to listening to offers. If Fermín says "I want to leave," they will not oppose it," she assured. The club is aware that a sale would mean a net profit, since the footballer arrived for free from the youth academy. In addition, it would help adjust financial fair play, an aspect that continues to condition any market movement.

The midfielder had stated just a few weeks ago, at the Joan Gamper Trophy, that he wanted to stay in Barcelona. However, according to the footballer's entourage, his position is now less firm. The reason is the English proposal: Chelsea is offering €58 million to Barça and a contract close to €15 million gross per year, according to Sport. In comparison, at the blaugrana club he receives around €6 million.

| FCB

Flick's vision and the player's role in the team

Coach Hansi Flick has reiterated that he doesn't want to lose Fermín or Marc Casadó. However, he admits that if the player requests to leave, he will not be able to prevent it. Fermín has played a prominent role in Flick's plans, although his role has not always been stable. The most recent example was the match against Levante, where he did not play a single minute even though Barça needed an offensive presence.

Chelsea considers him a key piece of their project

Chelsea is not only offering money, but also a central role in Enzo Maresca's team. The coach has already contacted the footballer to convince him that he would be an undisputed starter in the Premier League. The market closes on September 1 at 11:59 p.m., so the operation must be solved within days. Fermín is returning to training today after two days off, a key moment to talk with Flick about his future.

A decision that will mark Barça and Fermín

The sale of Fermín could mean an emotional blow for the club and its fans. However, the €70 million that Deco intends to negotiate would ease the blaugrana accounts and allow other operations to be carried out. The footballer, meanwhile, must choose between fulfilling his dream at Barça or accepting the English challenge. Next week will be decisive to know whether he will stay in LaLiga or become a Premier League star.