Harsh criticism from Cristobal Soria to De la Fuente over Lamine Yamal: 'He has condemned...'

In soccer, coaches' decisions are often scrutinized, especially on the biggest stages. The Nations League final between Spain and Portugal not only left a bitter taste due to the defeat in the penalty shootout, but also because of the controversial management of Luis de la Fuente from the bench. The Spanish coach is at the center of all criticism after choosing to substitute Lamine Yamal in the final stretch of the match, a move that has sparked debate in talk shows and social media.

The controversial substitution of Lamine Yamal: the origin of the anger

The Spanish national team started as the favorite, but they couldn't translate that favoritism onto the field. Spain took the lead on the scoreboard and seemed to have the final under control, but Portugal managed to equalize and force extra time and, finally, the penalty shootout. In that context, Luis de la Fuente surprised everyone by taking Lamine Yamal off the field with fifteen minutes (15 min) still remaining before the end of extra time. This decision has been the main focus of the harshest criticism in recent hours.

Among the most forceful voices is Cristóbal Soria, who on El Chiringuito didn't hesitate to go after the coach: "He's condemning all of us. To seek his own personal vindication (by substituting Lamine), he's condemned the rest of the Spanish national team." Soria, a regular critic of coaches on the show, went even further and pointed out that De la Fuente's decision had more to do with personal interest than with a tactical need.

A heated debate also at the pundits' table

Cristóbal Soria's intervention didn't go unanswered. Analyst Fran Garrido was the first to reproach him for changing his stance: "You can't be more fickle than you are. You can't change your opinion like this from the last match of the Euro, where you were cheering for Luis de la Fuente, to now just for substituting Lamine Yamal in the 105th minute. Really? If today's problem isn't substituting Lamine Yamal in the 105th minute, today's problem is that you can't finish a final without Pedri, without Nico, and without Lamine. Not just for taking Lamine off, because today Lamine could've been taken off, his match was very poor offensively and very discreet defensively."

The discussion between the two sums up well the atmosphere among Spanish fans, divided between those who believe Lamine Yamal should've stayed on the field until the end and those who think the young winger wasn't delivering what was desired in such a demanding match.

Lamine Yamal's substitution reflects a classic dilemma of major tournaments: should you bet on youth and unpredictability, or seek control with fresh legs? Soria was inflexible: "I don't stop believing, but if today he did it wrong, you have to say it. Today he made a mistake that elite coaches shouldn't allow. Because in the elite, the good ones don't get substituted."