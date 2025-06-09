Robert Lewandowski's drastic decision shocks everyone: 'I won't play...'

The atmosphere within Poland's national team has taken a radical turn in the past few hours. What seemed like a calm World Cup qualifying phase has been disrupted by news that has left fans, players, and executives stunned. The most iconic figure of the Polish squad has decided to step aside at the least desired moment, generating a wave of reactions both inside and outside the country. At the training camp, anticipation and rumors are mixing as questions about the team's immediate future grow.

a well-thought-out and public decision

The news has come to light through social media, in a message as clear as it is forceful. Robert Lewandowski, captain and symbol of the national team for the past decade, has announced that he is stepping down from defending Poland's colors as long as Michal Probierz remains the national coach. The statement leaves no room for doubt: "Given the circumstances and the loss of trust in the Polish coach, I have decided to step down from playing for the national team while he is coach. I hope to keep having the opportunity to play for the best fans in the world."

This announcement, released just after the squad list for the World Cup qualifying matches was released, is a real earthquake for the locker room. Lewandowski has made it clear that his decision is not the result of a heated moment, but the outcome of deep reflection and, according to his own words, an agreement with the coach himself. The news comes just as the national team was set to face key matches against direct rivals such as Moldova and Finland.

| Twitter

a long-standing split

Although the relationship between Lewandowski and Probierz was not especially conflictive in the public eye, the truth is that the rift seems to have been brewing since the new coach's arrival in October 2023. The Barcelona forward, who missed the last draft citing fatigue from the accumulation of matches, has decided to break his silence and explain the real reasons for his absence. The main reason, according to reports, is the total loss of trust in the technical staff, something that for Lewandowski is insurmountable as long as Probierz remains in charge.

The forward himself has left the door open to a possible return in the future, but only if there is a change on the bench. At 36 years old and with a career full of successes, Poland's all-time top scorer (with 85 goals in 185 international matches) is saying goodbye, at least temporarily, to the national team with which he has experienced the brightest moments of his career.

The reaction has not taken long among fans or within the national team environment. Lewandowski's message has divided public opinion: on one hand, those who defend the footballer's right to demand a work environment in which he feels valued; on the other, those who believe the national team is above any name, no matter how great. The decision also leaves the team in a delicate sporting situation, right in the middle of the qualifying phase, and forces the coach to urgently look for alternatives in attack.

So far, the Barcelona forward had not played any match under Probierz's orders. This adds more tension to the conflict and underscores the decisive nature of the decision made. The weight of the captaincy, the expectations of an entire country, and the responsibility of leading a generation are left hanging in the air, awaiting the possibility that the situation may be reversed.