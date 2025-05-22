Guti's statements backfire on him after Barça's league win

Soccer is unpredictable, especially when experts and commentators make statements that end up being questioned by the facts. This is precisely what has recently happened to the former footballer José María Gutiérrez "Guti." He has seen how some of his statements have gone viral after the outcome of the league.

He eats his own words

At the beginning of the season, most analysts considered FC Barcelona a team in transition, too young. Dependent on players from La Masia to compete over 38 long matchdays with Real Madrid's experienced and reinforced squad. Guti was particularly blunt with this opinion, clearly stating that Barça didn't have enough consistency to rival the white club in the long term.

"Why can't this Barça from La Masia, this Barça of the kids, compete with Madrid? I've already said no, not in a 38-matchday league," Guti stated in comments collected on the sports program "El Chiringuito." However, the results have proven otherwise.

A historic season for the Culers

Currently, FC Barcelona not only competes hand in hand with Real Madrid, but has managed to win several titles from the white team, League, Cup, and Super Cup. This Barça, built around young talents like Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Fermín López, has shown surprising consistency, defying all initial predictions.

With an unbeaten streak and convincing victories against direct rivals, the Catalan team has firmly positioned itself at the top of soccer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has suffered unexpected ups and downs, with injuries and lack of continuity that have hindered their performance.

The current numbers place Barcelona with a significant advantage over their historic rival, something very few expected, including Guti. The consistency of these young players has been key, with notable figures in assists, goals, and minutes played.

A team full of young stars

What has surprised the most is not only Barça's league title but also their play style. Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the Culers have regained an identity based on possession and associative play, enhanced by the freshness and hunger for victory of the homegrown players.

Players like Lamine Yamal or Raphinha have revolutionized the attack with speed and technique, while De Jong and Pedri have provided control and balance in the midfield. The defense, led by Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez, has also achieved solidity at key moments, keeping the team at the top.

Thus, the words of the former Madrid player serve as a reminder that in soccer, nothing is written. Confidence in young talents can be decisive, even when many experts think otherwise.