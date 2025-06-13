Guti's excuse after criticism of Lamine Yamal

The public image of footballers is often under constant scrutiny from fans, the media, and former players who now work as commentators. The stylistic decisions of some young players can become unexpected controversies, especially when they're interpreted as a lack of respect for certain sports symbols.

During the last international break, Lamine Yamal, a young emerging star of the Spanish national team, was at the center of an unexpected moment during a press conference when he appeared wearing a cap backwards. This seemingly trivial image triggered negative comments that quickly spread across social media and sports programs.

One of the most prominent critics was José María Gutiérrez "Guti," a former Real Madrid player and current commentator in various media, as well as a panelist on El Chiringuito. Guti publicly pointed out that it wasn't appropriate to appear at a national team press conference with that image, which sparked a major controversy, especially because many interpreted these statements as a direct attack on the FC Barcelona player.

| Twitter

initial criticism and media response

In his first statements on the popular sports program "El Chiringuito," Guti said: "I think this is the first time I've seen a footballer at a press conference with a cap on backwards, and I don't like it". According to him, the issue went beyond a personal choice, involving the responsibility of clubs and the national team when it comes to keeping the image of their players at official events.

Given the impact and controversy caused, Guti has chosen to clarify his words in a recent interview for the newspaper "Marca," as part of his participation as a commentator on DAZN during the Club World Cup. The former footballer assured that his words were misunderstood and that he didn't intend them as a direct criticism of Lamine Yamal.

"I think my words were misunderstood," Guti said. "I wasn't speaking specifically about Lamine, but about any player in general, especially in official contexts with clubs or the national team. If they're allowed to do it, obviously they can, but my comment wasn't personally directed at him", Guti clarified.

Guti's clarification seeks to ease the tension caused by his initial statements. However, this situation highlights how delicate media treatment can be toward young players who are beginning to stand out internationally. The pressure on emerging figures like Lamine Yamal can increase considerably in seemingly trivial situations, but which quickly become controversial due to the high profile of those involved.

It's clear that we're also in a period of transition regarding the importance of public image. We've already seen young footballers, for example, dressing in a much more street style, moving away from the sophistication of the past.