Lamine's brother's and Raphinha's son's goal: 'They are already ready to...'

The celebration of FC Barcelona's league title in Montjuïc was not only marked by the first team's festivities but also featured heartwarming scenes starring the youngest ones. Among the images that have most captivated the fans and social media users is the goal by Lamine Yamal's brother and the peculiar celebration by Raphinha's son, which quickly went viral.

The young protagonists of the blaugrana party

While the stadium was still vibrating with the music and joy of the champions, the players' children and siblings took to the field to imitate their idols. One of the most talked-about moments was when Keyne, Lamine Yamal's younger brother, scored a goal under the watchful eyes of the squad and the stands. His boldness and energy delighted everyone present, reminiscent of the first times many footballers dreamed of succeeding in a great stadium.

The scene didn't end there. Gael, Raphinha's son, quickly joined the party. As soon as he saw Keyne's goal, he ran to the area to celebrate it with one knee on the grass, imitating his father's now-iconic celebration. This gesture, which Raphinha has popularized with his goals for Barça, turns out to have been inherited from his own son, as he has explained on several occasions. Thus, the family celebration came full circle and left a memorable image.

| Twitter

Virality and comments on social media

The sequence quickly took social media by storm. Videos of the goal and the celebration garnered hundreds of thousands of views within hours, while fans' comments filled the posts with humor and affection. Many users joked that both kids "are already ready for important minutes" and others ventured to predict that "in five years they will debut in the first team."

These messages perfectly summarize the fans' sentiment: admiration for the precocious talent and joy at seeing how football can unite several generations in a single image. Additionally, users also highlighted Gael's celebration, remembering that he is the one who inspired the gesture to his father, adding even more sentimental value to the moment.

It is not the first time that the blaugrana party ends up having the youngest family members as protagonists. Over the past few years, Barça's celebrations have been characterized by their family atmosphere, where fathers, mothers, children, and siblings share unique moments on the field. Beyond the anecdote, these gestures reflect the great atmosphere that reigns in the squad and the importance of maintaining the team spirit even on the days of greatest euphoria.