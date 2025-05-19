Emotional gesture from Pedri toward Ferran Torres during the league celebration at Montjuïc

FC Barcelona's celebration for their 28th league title left memorable moments that transcended the purely sporting aspect. One of the most emotional moments was led by Pedri, who had a special gesture toward his teammate Ferran Torres, absent from the celebrations due to a recent appendicitis operation.

This Sunday, after the match against Villarreal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the blaugrana squad celebrated the league championship with the fans. However, amid the widespread joy, there was room to remember the Valencian forward, who hasn't been able to accompany the team in the key moments of this historic week.

Pedri and a special tribute

During the photo session with the trophy, Pedri starred in one of the most beautiful and significant moments of the celebration:he showed Ferran Torres's number 7 jersey to the cameras, showing that, although physically absent, the forward was very present in his teammates' minds.

| FCB

This simple yet emotional gesture by Pedri quickly went viral on social media, being highly celebrated by the Barça fans. The image of the Canary Islands player proudly holding the absent Ferran's jersey symbolizes the camaraderie and unity of the blaugrana locker room, key to the successes achieved this season.

A difficult week for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres,urgently operated on for appendicitis a few days ago, missed not only the official celebration this Sunday at Montjuïc but also the decisive match against Espanyol last Thursday, as well as the traditional parade the team held on Friday through the streets of Barcelona. His absence was notable, but both the squad and the coaching staff have made it clear that his contribution has been essential on the road to the title.

The most viral and commented image occurred Thursday night, when four Barça players surprised Ferran Torres by visiting him on bicycles at the hospital before heading to the celebration party at a well-known nightclub in the city. This episode clearly reflected the strong bond and great atmosphere that reigns in the squad led by Xavi Hernández.

Unity as the key to blaugrana success

Pedri's gesture toward Ferran Torres is just another demonstration of the excellent group atmosphere currently experienced at FC Barcelona. The cohesion and solidarity among players have been a constantly highlighted aspect by Xavi, who has repeatedly stated that this collective spirit is essential to face the challenges that arise during the season.

Ferran Torres, who is already recovering after his surgical intervention, has received constant affection from both fans and his teammates, who hope to see him back on the field soon. The celebration of FC Barcelona's 28th title will be remembered not only for the sporting successes but also for these gestures that reveal the true values of a champion team.