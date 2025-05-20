Jota Jordi in his 'prime': Total protagonist in Barça's celebration at Montjuïc

The recent celebration of the LaLiga title by FC Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was not just a sporting event. It was also a media spectacle starring Jota Jordi, a well-known panelist of "El Chiringuito."

His enthusiasm and prominent presence during the festivities made him a central figure of the day. FC Barcelona managed to secure its 28th LaLiga title after an exciting 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in Montjuïc.

This triumph not only consolidated their position at the top of the table, but also marked a milestone in the season. Generating a wave of celebrations among players, coaching staff, and fans. The city of Barcelona was filled with jubilation, and Montjuïc became the epicenter of the culé joy.

| YouTube

The celebration in Montjuïc

The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was the main stage for the festivities. Thousands of fans gathered to celebrate with the team, enjoying music, fireworks, and emotional speeches. The atmosphere was one of euphoria and pride, reflecting the passion that soccer ignites in the city.

Jota Jordi: Unexpected protagonist

Among the most talked-about moments of the celebration was the participation of Jota Jordi. The panelist, known for his culé fervor, did not hesitate to join the party, sharing his enthusiasm both in the stadium and on social media. His presence was highlighted in several videos and posts, where he was seen celebrating with the players and expressing his joy for the title achieved.

The active participation of Jota Jordi in the festivities caused a wave of reactions on platforms like Twitter and TikTok. Fans and followers of the program "El Chiringuito" shared clips and comments about his enthusiasm, making him a trend for several hours. His attitude was seen by many as a representation of the culé fans' sentiment in that moment of glory.

Impact on the culé community

The figure of Jota Jordi during the celebration not only entertained but also strengthened the bond between the team and its supporters. His contagious enthusiasm and presence at the event symbolized the unity and shared pride of all who support FC Barcelona. This type of interaction between media figures and the fans helps keep the passion for the club alive.

The celebration of the LaLiga title by Barça in Montjuïc was a memorable event, not only for the sporting achievement but also for the participation of figures like Jota. His enthusiasm and connection with the fans added a special dimension to the festivities, reflecting the deep passion that soccer ignites in Barcelona. Without a doubt,