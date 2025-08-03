Frenkie de Jong and his pregnant wife: beautiful photos with their son

Frenkie de Jong has had a dream vacation that has captivated the Barça fans. The Dutch midfielder has shared very intimate and endearing moments with his family in Formentera, one of the most exclusive islands in the Mediterranean, where he has made the most of every minute to disconnect, rest, and get ready for a key stage both professionally and personally.

The family grows

Frenkie has spent these days with his wife, Mikky Kiemeney, his son Miles—just over a year and a half old—and a new member on the way. Mikky, pregnant with their second child, has been one of the main figures in the images shared on social media.

In these, she can be seen enjoying the sea, her son, and the last days of summer with her baby bump already visible. The couple, who have always kept a low profile, haven't revealed the sex or the name of the baby they're expecting yet, although they have shown the joy they feel about this new stage.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The photos, posted by both Mikky and Frenkie, show moments of absolute tenderness. In one of them, little Miles looks at the sea from his father's arms on a yacht. In another, he appears playing on the shore while his mother watches him with a smile. These are images that radiate love, unity, and happiness.

Formentera, the ideal refuge

The family chose Formentera as their vacation destination, an island known for its tranquility, turquoise waters, and relaxed atmosphere. There, the De Jong family have enjoyed the sun, the sea, and the local cuisine, accompanied by close friends and relatives.

| FCB

Among those accompanying them were Frenkie's brother, Youri de Jong, as well as Bing and Billy Kiemeney, the footballer's brothers-in-law. Together, they have spent intense days swimming in the pool, jumping from yachts, having dinners at sunset, and going on paddle surfing excursions, showing the great harmony among all of them.

Frenkie also shared images of himself getting off the private jet with his son in his arms, making it clear that, even though these are luxury vacations, what matters most to him is being close to his loved ones.

Last days before returning to the field

After a season marked by ups and downs, De Jong is emerging as a key piece for the new blaugrana project. His footballing maturity and commitment to the team have earned him not only the respect of his teammates but also the affection of the fans.

The gesture of sharing such personal moments, although without showing his son's face—a decision both parents have kept since his birth—has been very well received by Barça fans, who have flooded the posts with messages of support and affection.

Discretion and elegance

Frenkie and Mikky have always kept their relationship discreet. Although she is an influencer with a presence on social media, both avoid showing off and choose to share only what's necessary. The news of the second pregnancy, for example, was released with a simple image on the footballer's birthday.

Now, months later, they have decided to spend this sweet wait away from the media noise, surrounded by nature and affection. Everything suggests that, when the baby is born, they will keep their private life out of the spotlight, with the same style that has characterized them so far.

What is clear is that Barça fans are already looking forward to seeing Frenkie on the field... and maybe, one day, Miles and his little sibling cheering from the stands.