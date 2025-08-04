Flick sends a clear message to Guille Fernández in Asia: dortmund take advantage

Summers in soccer are usually synonymous with opportunities, especially for young players who are looking to carve out a place in squads full of stars and new signings. However, not all academy players manage to catch the coaches' attention in demanding settings like an Asian tour for FC Barcelona. In the case of the blaugrana midfield, the preseason has helped solve several questions and, at the same time, opened new avenues for reflection both in the offices and on the bench.

This early August brings a clear feeling: internal competition is at its peak, and every minute on the field is pure gold for those who want to earn Hansi Flick's trust. In that context, some players have come out stronger, while others are facing a scenario of real uncertainty.

Guille Fernández, the great prospect left without minutes in a key preseason

Guille Fernández started out as one of La Masia's great hopes for this summer. His inclusion among the 30 players who traveled to Japan and South Korea confirmed the commitment to giving space to young talent. However, the reality on the field has been different from the expectations.

| FCB

While other academy players like Dro, Jofre Torrents, or Toni Fernández have had opportunities and replied with performances and goals, Guille has only played 12 minutes in the second match of the tour, not playing in the other two friendlies, despite the numerous substitutions made in each game.

The situation is even more striking considering that Barça have comfortably won their three Asian fixtures, showing authority and good play, but without giving continuity to one of their most promising gems. The case is especially delicate, since even goalkeepers like Kochen have had more presence during the preseason.

Dortmund lurks: a move could be key for the young blaugrana gem's development

Guille Fernández's low profile hasn't gone unnoticed outside the culé environment. Clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Porto have shown interest in the Rubí midfielder's development, knowing that his current situation could open the door to negotiations, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German team, famous for betting on young talents and turning them into top-level stars, would be willing to present a project where Guille can grow in a more competitive context than the Segunda RFEF (the division where Barça Atlètic play this season).

The presence of Jorge Mendes as his agent adds a layer of pressure to the decision-making process. Mendes handles offers and keeps talks with the club, seeking the best solution for a player who, at 17 years old, needs quality minutes and an environment that allows him to develop without stagnating. For now, the footballer's camp has chosen to remain calm, prioritizing continuity at the club that has developed him, although the message sent by Flick on this Asian tour doesn't leave much room for immediate optimism.