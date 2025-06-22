A former Espanyol president goes wild against Joan Garcia: 'He left with...'

For nearly a decade, Joan García was the pride of Cornellà and El Prat (depending on the part of the match). Trained since he was 15 years old and key in the team's promotion and survival, his figure became a symbol. However, his unexpected move to the eternal rival has sparked a wave of emotions.

the departure that few expected

On June 18, 2025, García announced his farewell through a video on social media, with comments disabled. He acknowledged that it was a "well-thought-out decision" and thanked everyone for their constant support in both good and difficult times.

In the emotional message, he expressed: "I'm taking away much more than soccer," evoking his memories and values acquired during fifteen years at Espanyol. But the chosen destination made it clear that this won't be just any farewell.

why did he choose the "monster"?

La Liga confirmed the full payment of his release clause, set between 25 and 26 million euros, to announce his signing by FC Barcelona. In addition, it is noted that his salary will rise from 400,000 euros per year at Espanyol to an official gross of 3 or 4 million euros.

The decision has been explained as a pursuit of professional advancement and ensuring personal and family well-being.

the storm in the blanquiazul environment

The most intense reaction came from Joan Collet, former president of Espanyol, between 2012 and 2016. In an interview with RAC1, he spoke harshly: "He has deceived teammates, the coach, and the fans... he has gone with the monster." He also emphasized that, unlike other cases, this is the first time a player has activated his clause to leave for the main rival.

Collet suggested an imaginative reception from the pericos: whistles (without insults or violence) and a giant banner displayed at the Espanyol goal with a photo of García kissing his badge. An image that supposedly symbolizes betrayal.

Other figures linked to the club have also publicly criticized his departure. Economist Gonzalo Bernardos called him "a liar" in a public letter, demanding explanations from García for having hidden his true destination.

blanquiazul reactions

The blanquiazul club limited itself to issuing a brief and restrained statement, acknowledging the payment of the clause but without going into details cadenaser.com. Meanwhile, Barça has already scheduled the formal signing of the contract for June 20, securing García for six seasons.

An official presentation is expected later, with the ball and the public, where he and his new teammates will explain their expectations.